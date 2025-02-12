How to watch every New York Mets game in 2025: Full Spring Training and regular season TV plus streaming schedule
The New York Mets rebounded from a team that looked out of contention in May to a team that not only made the playoffs, but made it all the way to the NLCS. Francisco Lindor played like an MVP candidate, Mark Vientos emerged into a star, and Jose Iglesias won the entire city of New York over with some OMG magic.
While the 2024 season was an awesome one for the Mets, the team did not achieve its ultimate goal of winning the World Series. That task is obviously an incredibly difficult one to achieve, but re-signing key pieces like Sean Manaea, Pete Alonso, and Ryne Stanek while adding impactful players like A.J. Minter, Clay Holmes, and, of course, Juan Soto, has the Mets ready to compete with the best of the best in 2025.
With how talented New York is on paper, they're a team that both Mets fans and even casual MLB fans will want to pay attention to. With that in mind, here's how games can be viewed in Spring Training and in the regular season.
New York Mets Spring Training schedule: TV and streaming info
In Spring Training, the Mets broadcast most of their home games played at Clover Park either on SNY or PIX11. Here's a list of the games set to be televised by one of those two services as of this writing.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Sat. 2/22 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
SNY
Sun. 2/23 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins
SNY
Fri. 2/28 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals
SNY
Mon. 3/3 at 6:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins
SNY
Thurs. 3/6 at 6:10 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
SNY
Sun. 3/9 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals
PIX11
Mon. 3/10 at 6:10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
SNY
Fri. 3/14 at 6:10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
SNY
Sun. 3/16 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
PIX11
Mon. 3/17 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
SNY
Fri. 3/21 at 1:10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
SNY
Sat. 3/22 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
SNY
Sun. 3/23 at 1:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins
PIX11
Mon. 3/24 at 1:10 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
SNY
While these games can be viewed on cable using one of these channels, they can also be streamed for those who have the SNY app. All that's needed is a cable log-in, as long as you live within SNY's regional territory.
Those without cable have multiple options to stream Mets games. First, Fubo.TV, which has a free trial for new users, can be used to watch games on regional and national networks. There's also the MLB.TV option. 250+ Spring Training games will be broadcast on MLB.TV to subscribers, including the Mets games being shown on SNY and PIX11. It is important to note, however, that blackout and other restrictions do apply.
MLB.TV is the best way to access games the Mets are participating in but are not broadcasting on their own networks.
New York Mets regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
While Spring Training is fun for a bit, what MLB fans really want is to watch games that actually count. The fact that Opening Day is less than two months away is incredibly exciting, especially for Mets fans excited to watch Soto begin what will hopefully be a resoundingly successful tenure with the franchise.
During the regular season, virtually all Mets games will be broadcast on either SNY or PIX11 with some exceptions, which are listed below.
Note: FOX schedule has yet to be released, list of nationally broadcasted games is subject to change. Some of these games can also be viewed on SNY/PIX11.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Tue. 4/22 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
TBS, Max
Sun. 5/18 at 7:10 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
ESPN
Tue. 5/20 at 6:45 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
TBS, Max
Sun. 5/25 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers
ESPN
Tue. 6/3 at 10:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers
TBS, Max
Sun. 6/22 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
ESPN
Tue. 6/24 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
TBS, Max
Sun. 8/17 at 7:10 p.m. ET
Seattle Mariners
ESPN
Some of the most exciting games on the calendar that the Mets will play are, as expected, nationally televised, including postseason rematches against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, a Subway Series game against the New York Yankees, and the MLB Little League Classic featuring the Mets and the Seattle Mariners in Williamsport, PA.
While most of New York's regular season games can be streamed in the same ways Spring Training contests can, their ESPN games will need to be viewed either on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider.