How to watch every MLB team’s spring training games: TV schedule, streaming info

Spring Training is finally here.

By Zachary Rotman

2025 Boston Red Sox Spring Training
2025 Boston Red Sox Spring Training / Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages
It's safe to say that a lot has happened since the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers had a ridiculous offseason, landing stars like Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates while also re-signing Teoscar Hernandez. The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The Boston Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet. This MLB offseason has been bonkers.

As fun as it is to see star players change teams, it's a lot more fun seeing them on the field with their new teams. With that in mind, the Super Bowl wrapping up has MLB fans dreaming of the start of Spring Training, which is now right around the corner.

Spring training taking place gives MLB fans a taste of what's to come, with Opening Day a little over a month after exhibition games begin. While spring games aren't as fun as games that count, there still is high demand for fans who want to watch the sport they've been unable to since October. Here's how they can be watched on TV and streamed.

How to watch MLB spring training games

Team

Primary Broadcast Partner

Arizona Diamondbacks

Dbacks.TV

Athletics

NBC Sports California

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network South, Gray Media

Baltimore Orioles

MASN

Boston Red Sox

NESN

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Chicago White Sox

Chicago Sports Network

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGuardians.TV

Colorado Rockies

Rockies.TV

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Los Angeles Dodgers

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV

New York Mets

SNY, PIX11

New York Yankees

YES Network

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Seattle Mariners

ROOT SPORTS Northwest

St. Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Texas Rangers

Rangers Sports Network

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportsnet

Washington Nationals

MASN

Unfortunately, spring training coverage on local cable networks is as unpredictable as it gets. There's no rhyme or reason as to why certain games are broadcast and not others. All 30 teams will at least showcase a few spring training games for fans to watch, but some will broadcast many more than others.

Fortunately, streaming is a big deal in 2025, and there are more ways for fans to tune in online.

Where to stream MLB spring training games

Spring training games which are broadcast on local cable TV will also air on the various apps associated with those local channels, such as SNY in New York, NESN in Boston, and the FanDuel Sports Network channels. There also is always the option of streaming local games though FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

The easiest way for fans to stream spring training games, though, is through MLB.TV, which will stream over 250+ Spring Training games to subscribers. It's important to note that blackout and other restrictions do apply. Those interested in watching the most spring baseball possible ought to look into a subscription there.

