How to watch every MLB team’s spring training games: TV schedule, streaming info
It's safe to say that a lot has happened since the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers had a ridiculous offseason, landing stars like Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates while also re-signing Teoscar Hernandez. The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The Boston Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet. This MLB offseason has been bonkers.
As fun as it is to see star players change teams, it's a lot more fun seeing them on the field with their new teams. With that in mind, the Super Bowl wrapping up has MLB fans dreaming of the start of Spring Training, which is now right around the corner.
Spring training taking place gives MLB fans a taste of what's to come, with Opening Day a little over a month after exhibition games begin. While spring games aren't as fun as games that count, there still is high demand for fans who want to watch the sport they've been unable to since October. Here's how they can be watched on TV and streamed.
How to watch MLB spring training games
Team
Primary Broadcast Partner
Arizona Diamondbacks
Dbacks.TV
Athletics
NBC Sports California
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network South, Gray Media
Baltimore Orioles
MASN
Boston Red Sox
NESN
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Sports Network
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGuardians.TV
Colorado Rockies
Rockies.TV
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV
New York Mets
SNY, PIX11
New York Yankees
YES Network
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT SPORTS Northwest
St. Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Rangers Sports Network
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportsnet
Washington Nationals
MASN
Unfortunately, spring training coverage on local cable networks is as unpredictable as it gets. There's no rhyme or reason as to why certain games are broadcast and not others. All 30 teams will at least showcase a few spring training games for fans to watch, but some will broadcast many more than others.
Fortunately, streaming is a big deal in 2025, and there are more ways for fans to tune in online.
Where to stream MLB spring training games
Spring training games which are broadcast on local cable TV will also air on the various apps associated with those local channels, such as SNY in New York, NESN in Boston, and the FanDuel Sports Network channels. There also is always the option of streaming local games though FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
The easiest way for fans to stream spring training games, though, is through MLB.TV, which will stream over 250+ Spring Training games to subscribers. It's important to note that blackout and other restrictions do apply. Those interested in watching the most spring baseball possible ought to look into a subscription there.