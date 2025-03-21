The NCAA Tournament wraps up its Round of 64 on Friday, featuring 128 colleges and universities battling for a shot at glory. Among them is Liberty University, a team looking to make its mark on the biggest stage in men’s college basketball.

Now in their second year in Conference USA, the Flames put together an impressive regular season, finishing with a 28-6 record. As the No. 1 seed in their conference tournament, Liberty dominated the competition en route to securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Their efforts earned them a 12 seed, tying the program’s highest-ever placement and setting up a tough first-round matchup against Oregon.

While the team may not boast a roster of high-profile scorers, the Flames are determined to make a deep run in March Madness.

Where is Liberty located?

Liberty University, widely known as Liberty, is a private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. With a 99% acceptance rate, the school is recognized for its expansive online education programs and strong emphasis on Christian values. Currently, Liberty has an enrollment of over 140,000 students, including 40,000 military-affiliated students.

The university is well-known for its affordability, as well as its highly regarded law programs, making it a popular choice for students seeking flexible and accessible higher education options.

Liberty basketball NCAA Tournament history

Year Seed Result 1994 #16 Loss vs. #1 North Carolina 51-71 2004 #16 Loss vs. #1 Saint Joseph's 63-82 2019 #12 Win vs. #5 Mississippi State 80-76

Loss vs. #4 Virginia Tech 58-67 2021 #13 Loss vs. #4 Oklahoma State 60-69 2025 #12 TBD vs. #5 Oregon

Liberty’s history in the NCAA Tournament is still developing, with an overall record of 1-4. The program initially competed in the Big South Conference before spending five years in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN). In 2023, Liberty transitioned to Conference USA, continuing to build its presence in Division I basketball.

The program’s lone NCAA Tournament victory came in 2019 when the Flames pulled off an upset over 5-seed Mississippi State. However, their run ended in the second round against 4-seed Virginia Tech.

Beyond March Madness, Liberty has also made postseason appearances in other tournaments. In 2023, the Flames earned a spot in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where they defeated Villanova in the first round before being eliminated in the second. Additionally, Liberty has competed in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) three times, reaching the quarterfinals twice and making a semifinal appearance in 2018.

Now, with another opportunity to create program history, Liberty is eyeing an upset against Oregon, hoping to add another Cinderella story to March Madness lore.