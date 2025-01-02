Where would Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft if the season ended today?
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys will be on vacation in a matter of days. After the regular season finale against Washington on Sunday, the offseason will be in full effect. This means it’s time to focus on free agency and everyone’s favorite, the NFL Draft.
That’s what we’re looking at here, the draft and a few prospects that should be on the Cowboys' radar entering one of the most important offseason for Dallas in a while. As of now, they’d draft somewhere around No. 13 in the first round but that could change after Week 18.
Ashton Jeanty – Boise State RB
Ashton Jeanty’s name has been tied to the Cowboys for some time in many mock drafts. Among all of the needs in Big D, running back ranks pretty high on the list although it might not be most important for some. Either way, if there is a chance to draft a talent like Jeanty, sometimes you have to go for it. The Cowboys need playmakers and Jeanty would bring that to a backfield that could end up losing its best rusher this season, Rico Dowdle to free agency.
Josh Simmons – Ohio State T
Ohio State’s tackle, Josh Simmons is one of the best at his position in the 2025 draft class but could be a stretch to make it to the Cowboys at No. 13. But he is a name that has been thrown around that Dallas could have an interest in. It’s time to revamp and tinker with this offensive line and Simmons could be a great addition. Simmons should still be quite sought after on day one of the draft despite suffering a season-ending knee injury. He’s scheduled to be ready for training camp according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, so take that for what it’s worth.
“Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Schefter.
Luther Burden III – Missouri WR
Luther Burden III is another name beginning to gain steam in connection to the Cowboys. Burden would bring some versatility to this offense after catching 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns at Missouri this season. In some mock drafts Burden is projected to go in the 20s. So, if the Cowboys were interested, they could trade back a few spots and gain more draft capital in the process. This team needs help in a lot of places so the more picks the better.
Will Johnson – Michigan CB
You can never have enough good cornerbacks in the NFL, so this makes plenty of sense because the Cowboys need more depth at the position. Johnson is a big-body defensive back at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Having size on the outside is more prevalent than ever before with all the big wide receivers in the league today. He’s projected to potentially go in the top 10 in many mock drafts but we’ve seen Jerry Jones move up in the past if he really loves a prospect. Johnson comes from a winning program and for Jim Harbaugh for a couple of years so you know he’s disciplined.