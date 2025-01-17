The Whiteboard: Doug Christie has been a revelation for the Kings following Mike Brown's dismissal
By Lior Lampert
It's only been 10 games, but Doug Christie has already made a monumental impact on the trajectory of the Sacramento Kings' 2024-25 outlook.
Sacramento has gone 8-2 with Christie calling the shots, including an impressive 127-113 victory against a red-hot Houston Rockets squad. His presence in the wake of the Kings firing two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown has been transformative. A group that once seemed headed toward Cooper Flagg sweepstakes is suddenly in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. But what's changed?
Let's discuss how Christie has his fingerprints all over the Kings' spectacularly quick turnaround following Sacramento's polarizing decision to dismiss Brown.
Doug Christie has been a revelation for the Kings since the Mike Brown firing
The Kings have improved on both sides of the ball, as demonstrated by their improved defensive, offensive and net ratings. Here's how the season-long numbers stack up to the small albeit noteworthy sample size.
Under Mike Brown
Doug Christie's First 10 Games
114.4 ORtg
117.5 ORtg
112.9 DRtg
112.0 DRtg
1.6 NRtg
5.5 NRtg
Christie has put an increased emphasis on second-chance opportunities. Sacramento's nightly offensive rebound output has improved by more than two boards per game. They've averaged 13.1 offensive rebounds during this stretch, good for third in the Association, compared to their 16th-ranked 10.8 season-long mark.
Not only are the Kings crashing the glass aggressively on offense, but they're also doing so on the other side of the court. Sacramento leads the league in defensive rebound percentage (76.2) and is tied for the fifth-fewest second-chance points allowed to opponents (12.2). They were already near the top of both categories before Christie's installation as the sideline chief, but he's elevated them even further.
Moreover, Sacramento has made considerable defensive strides. This was expected, given Christie's status as a former King/Defensive Player of the Year candidate. They've been throwing the kitchen sink at their foes, constantly changing coverages to keep them off-kilter. They're comfortable playing zone, switching, deploying drop coverage or whatever else is asked of them.
Kings star DeMar DeRozan recently had the team watch Christie's defensive tape from his heyday, which has ostensibly galvanized them. After seeing the energy their new frontman exerted on that end of the floor, they've ratcheted up the effort, and reasonably so. Knowing the latter has been in the players' shoes before has permeated and resonated with the locker room.
But most importantly, Keon Ellis has paid immediate dividends, reciprocatedly making Keegan Murray's life much easier. The former had a much less consistent role when Brown was running the show but has operated as Christie's primary defensive stopper and a lineup mainstay. This has taken a considerable load off the latter's shoulders and made him more active/tenacious.
Oddly enough, the Kings have thrived under pressure with Christie, going 5-0 in clutch game situations. That was one of Sacramento's most glaring weaknesses when Brown was in charge this season, as shown by their 6-13 record while he was around. The club's newfound simplified offensive approach has been a big part of operating better in crunch time,
With fewer set plays, Christie has focused more on instincts and allowing playmakers to make the right decisions with the ball in their hands. Dumbing things down makes sense when you have gifted orchestrators like DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and human microwave Malik Monk. And as we've seen thus far, it's made a sizable difference for Sacramento.
Whether the Kings can sustain their current pace since Christie's taken over remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it's a promising start and he's been a massive piece of the puzzle for Sacramento's resurgence.
NBA news roundup:
- The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their potential NBA Finals preview rematch; they dismantled them. The encore battle of the league's two best teams wasn't even close. The No. 1 seed in the West emphatically exacted revenge, leading by as many as 42 points en route to a 134-114 win.
- Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid will reportedly be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after experiencing "increased swelling" in his left knee. When will the nightmare end?
- Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic ($), the Cavaliers have "expressed interest" in Cam Johnson. The Brooklyn Nets 3-and-D wing is expected to command a robust market ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Cleveland won't be the only prospective suitor.
Josh Hart is one of one
The term "Swiss Army knife" is often tossed around in basketball to describe a versatile player who contributes to winning in various ways. Nonetheless, no one has embodied that more than New York Knicks do-it-all wing Josh Hart.
Hart is pacing to make history in a way that properly reflects his pliability. According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III ($), no player 6-foot-8 or shorter has complied stats as efficiently as him. The Knicks swingman is the first of his stature to average at least 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a steal per game while shooting 50-plus percent from the field and 35 percent from 3.
Proving himself as an indispensable asset for the Knicks, Hart is logging career highs across the board. He doesn't get enough recognition, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns making most of the headlines in New York. Regardless, his status as one of the sport's unsung heroes shouldn't go unnoticed.
Every team needs a Josh Hart, though he's a one-of-a-kind player that can't be replicated. His relentless motor, high basketball IQ and skill set don't grow on trees. The 29-year-old can impact winning without scoring and holds the title for the best pound-for-pound rebounder in the league.
It's hard to imagine where the Knicks would be without Hart. Fortunately for them, they don't have to worry about that.