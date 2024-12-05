The Whiteboard: James Harden is still a system
"I'm not a system player, I'm a system."
James Harden uttered those iconic words on his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers. It came after a tumultuous breakup with longtime partner Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers, who refused to reward Harden's efforts with the four-year max contract he thought he deserved.
Fast forward to his second campaign in a Clippers uniform, and Harden did not receive that max contract from LA. But, he's in his hometown, and the vibes are remarkably strong. We all thought this Clippers team was toast without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The former took Harden's spot in Philadelphia, while the latter continues to nurse an ambiguous knee injury, which may or may not heal. And yet, despite major losses on the personnel front, the Clippers are 14-10.
There is credit aplenty to go around. Few coaches make the most of spare parts as well as Ty Lue. His creativity on both ends of the floor deserves commendation and he should get real Coach of the Year buzz, even if that award feels predestined for Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson. We can also point to Norm Powell and Ivica Zubac, who are putting together career-best efforts when the Clippers need them most.
At the heart of all this success, however, remains James Harden. The 35-year-old, who felt unwanted in Philadelphia, hasn't aged a day since the trade. Not on the court, at least. We all anticipated a steep decline for Harden, but he's staving off Father Time with remarkable success, adjusting in real time to the athletic limitations inherent to "old age" in the NBA.
James Harden has found his second wind as the heart of the Clippers
It's the worst-kept secret in the league that Harden loves to run the show. He was admirably selfless next to Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, willing to defer late-game touches and play the facilitator. He took the same approach next to Leonard and George last season. But, when it comes down to it, Harden believes he is "a system," to use his own words. He believes he can carry the offense on his own two shoulders.
This season has been proof positive that Harden is entirely justified in that belief. He has some help, and Harden's systematic dominance does not look the same as it once did at this peak, but the Clippers are four games above .500 in a cutthroat West because Harden still, somehow, is one of the most valuable players in the sport.
Harden continues to put up big numbers — 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists — but his impact goes beyond the counting stats. He's not even shooting well — .379/.338/.896 — and yet Harden's ability to compromise a defense and set the Clippers' offensive mechanisms in motion is astounding. He doesn't move as well as he did in late-2010s Houston, but Harden has found new ways to exploit mismatches and put pressure on the rim.
What he lacks in burst, Harden now offsets with his trademark strength. He's essentially a bully-ball point guard, capable of bludgeoning defenders at the point of attack and patiently carving out angles to the basket. Harden has also embraced mid-range pull-ups and spot-up 3s to an extent he never did before. Once criticized for his incessantly heliocentric approach, Harden has proven more than willing to alter his mindset. He's aging like a fine wine, rather than hitting the wall other ball-dominant gunners tend to run into late in their careers.
It has not been perfect. Harden leads the NBA in total turnovers and he's prone to the occasional scoring dud, such as his forgettable 1-for-10 shooting performance in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Timberwolves (which, notably, came without Norm Powell and several other key pieces). But, Harden has also appeared in all 24 games for LA. He's refusing to sit back-to-backs and leaning into his leadership role. As a certain former team struggles to field a healthy unit and battles accountability issues in the locker room, Harden is dragging the shorthanded Clippers to respectability against all the odds.
Now, can we count on Harden to stay healthy all season? Probably not. His hefty workload is going to take its toll eventually and the Clippers might not be able to survive when it happens. For now, however, we should all strive to appreciate this second act from one of the greatest to ever do it. Harden has been a source of controversy over the years, but he's truly one of the most dominant offensive forces in NBA history. To watch him will his team to victories and age so gracefully is a treat.
Rather than finding ways to knock him down, perhaps we should make a more concerted effort to appreciate The Beard and all the silliness inherent to his star persona. The dude really is a system, and whether he's enjoying the LA nightlife too much or not, he's still turning in great performances on a regular basis — performances that, contrary to popular belief in certain circles, are oriented around elevating teammates and connecting the collective. He's a special player, still. Let's soak it all in.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
NBA news roundup:
- According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, league sources view the Mavericks and Rockets as potential landing spots for Jimmy Butler if he can't agree to a new deal in Miami. The Nets, long considered a suitor, aren't seen as a fit. The idea of Butler returning to his Houston roots and leading a young Rockets team to the next level is storybook in nature, although the aging star will need to prove his longevity as this season progresses.
- JJ Redick is expected to meet with staff and players after the Lakers' embarrassing 41-point loss to the Heat on Wednesday. "I'm embarrassed," to rookie head coach told reporters. "We're all embarrassed." Redick criticized the Lakers' lack of professionalism and cited a need to be more connected.
- Khris Middleton is slated to make his season debut for the Bucks on Friday night against the Celtics. That is a huge boost for a Milwaukee team that is finally starting to build positive momentum in the wide-open Eastern Conference.
So ... what's up with Tyrese Maxey?
As James Harden puts together another strong campaign in Los Angeles, his former team in Philadelphia is sitting at 5-15 amid ongoing uncertainty around Joel Embiid's health. The Sixers haven't been able to get their stars on the court, healthy, at the same time. So, despite three max contract All-Stars and a literal Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Jared McCain, there are folks in the Sixers fandom keeping tabs on Cooper Flagg and a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class. Just in case.
There has been a lot of negativity to keep track of with this Sixers team, but one of the more baffling developments this season has been Tyrese Maxey's ineffectiveness. The 24-year-old has taken a meaningful leap in every season to date, so his sudden and sharp regression comes as a surprise. Maxey is still averaging 24.9 points and 4.8 assists, but he's shooting 30.5 percent from deep and struggling to come by his offense efficiently.
What's up with that? Well, not to bring it back to James Harden, but Maxey has never been a natural point guard. He made strides in terms of setting up the offense last season, but Maxey is at his best launching catch-and-shoot 3s or using his speed to tilt a rotating defense after receiving a pass. He's a tremendous secondary weapon who is being miscast as the No. 1 option amid Philadelphia's ongoing injury woes.
There is some theorizing about the muscle Maxey added this summer and whether it's impacting his jumper, but the larger issues are rooted in Philadelphia's lack of complementary playmaking. Once Joel Embiid returns — or if he returns — Maxey's shooting splits should stabilize. That said, with Harden playing all 24 games and setting the table quite beautifully for the Clippers offense, it's hard not to think about what could have been in Philly. Especially given Paul George's performance to date.