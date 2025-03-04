The Whiteboard: LeBron James is still the King of the NBA

40 is the new 20. Or at least that's what it may seem like for us who have the privilege of watching LeBron James dominate in Year 22. As we all try to anoint the heir to his throne, he's seemingly dove headfirst into the fountain of youth this season, specifically since 2025. But if his unprecedented longevity taught us anything: If you aim for the King, you best not miss.

Since the calendar flipped to January, James has been nothing short of exceptional. He's been operating at an MVP level. And subsequently, the Los Angeles Lakers have been among the hottest clubs in the NBA. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers have posted a better winning percentage during this stretch. His stellar play has reminded us that time is merely a construct (for him).

Hate or love him, James remains the face of the league until someone snatches the crown off his head.

LeBron James is still the King of the NBA

Since Jan. 1, James has posted his typically great all-around stat line, averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. But the most impressive aspects of his efforts have been a combination of dazzling efficiency and a rediscovered defensive intensity.

James is shooting a robust 54.1 percent of his field goal attempts and converting threes at a 42 percent clip (on six nightly tries)! Shooting from beyond the arc had always been an Achilles heel for the 21-time All-Star, but he's mastered the final boss. Opponents must respect him from downtown or risk getting burned.

Moreover, James has reprised his status as a versatile stopper. He's bought in on that end of the floor, particularly following the arrival of co-superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Considering the latter is known as a liability in this aspect, increased fire and desire have been necessary.

Boasting a defensive 103.8 rating since Jan. 30, James' two-way contributions have been vital to the Lakers vaulting up the Western Conference standings. He's taking on the challenge of guarding 1-5 and expending tremendous energy, knowing Doncic is there to spell him of offensive playmaking/scoring responsibilities. His willingness to embrace a new role sans perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Anthony Davis has made all the difference for L.A.

Remarkably, James continues to find ways to fine-tune his skill set. You'd think he's run out of room for growth at this stage of a uniquely iconic career. Yet, somehow, the four-time MVP manages to keep sharpening the toolbox.

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) react on the bench against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NBA news roundup:

Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn left ACL in the first quarter of Dallas' 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The brutal blow is the icing on the cake of what's been a nightmare 2025 for Dallas fans.

MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander guided the Thunder to their 50th win this season over the Houston Rockets behind a fitting 51-point masterclass performance. It marked his fourth 50-plus point showing of the season, all of which have come since late January.

The New York Knicks signed 2022 No. 24 overall pick MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The young wing was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Los Angeles Clippers at the February deadline but now heads to the Big Apple.

Mar 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) stretches prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What are the Memphis Grizzlies?

Despite sitting near the top of the West for the entire season, getting a good read on the Memphis Grizzlies has been hard. From a personnel standpoint, they have one of the best rosters in the Association. Their depth, youth and star power make them an intriguing dark horse contender.

But as soon as we're ready to promote Memphis to the inner circle of elite squads, they drop three straight contests -- on game-winning shots.

The final seconds of the last three Memphis Grizzlies games. pic.twitter.com/5PfCZRiWGN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 4, 2025

Memphis has held the lead in the final seconds of its past trio of matches, only to lose in gut-wrenching fashion each time. To make matters worse, these heart-breaking results happened in front of their home crowd at the FedEx Forum.

For a team with title aspirations, this is concerning. Sure, you can chalk three straight last-second defeats as flukey, but it also speaks to the potential problems Memphis could face come playoff time.

The Grizzlies' high-powered scoring unit has thrived on chaos. They're at their best when Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane push the pace and get downhill. The drive-and-kick approach is tough to stop in a free-flowing setting. However, when things slow down, Memphis sputters and experiences dry spells, struggling to put the ball in the basket.

On the other side of the court, Memphis doesn't have a point-of-attack defender to contain smaller, shiftier guards. Jalen Brunson and De'Aaron Fox each got to their spots and set up victory-clinching buckets. While the Grizzlies are anchored by a Defensive Player of the Year candidate à la Jackson, they're vulnerable on the perimeter.

Does anyone have a gauge on Memphis' ceiling? At times, they look borderline unstoppable and capable of challenging anyone. Then, odd skids like this make you think the Grizzlies are staring at a Round 1 exit. Their failures in crunch time could come back to haunt them.