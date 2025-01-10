The Whiteboard: NBA fans deserve a Cavs-Thunder 2025 Finals clash
By Lior Lampert
There was a palpable energy in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the highly anticipated showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. From the jump, it became crystal clear this was no ordinary early-January regular-season meeting.
This was a nationally televised clash of titans featuring two teams on a 70-win pace. So, naturally (and understandably), there was a lot of hype surrounding the contest. Not only did the Cavaliers-Thunder battle live up to expectations, but it also blew them out of the water and left us wanting more. Basketball fans should not only hope to see this matchup in June, they deserve it.
NBA fans deserve a Cavs-Thunder 2025 Finals clash
Cleveland and Oklahoma City showed exactly why they're the top teams in their respective conference (by a decent margin). They proved to be each other's stiffest competition, demonstrated by their whopping 30 lead changes and eight ties before the Cavs secured a 129-122 victory. They duked it out, exchanging haymakers and capturing the attention of hoops aficionados everywhere.
While the players went head-to-head on the court, tactical warfare was happening on the sidelines. Cleveland and Oklahoma City's head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mark Daigneault were mad scientists, pushing all the right buttons, specifically in the third quarter.
The Thunder and Cavs came out firing to start the second half, scoring 43 and 41 points, respectively. This marked the first game this season both teams eclipsed the 40-point mark in a quarter. That may sound like a knock on their defensive efforts, it was more of a testament to the incredible back-and-forth shot-making.
However, in the end, the Cavs were able to pull away. Even on a night when franchise combo guard Donovan Mitchell recorded 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, they found a way to get the job done. It speaks to how Cleveland can beat you to death by a thousand cuts — he's not the only show in town.
Despite Mitchell's shortcomings, Atkinson and his teammates picked up the slack. Cleveland deployed a zone defense at points throughout the game, which paid dividends. It exposed Oklahoma City's lack of secondary ball-handling options beyond superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and three-point woes.
Speaking of Gilgeous-Alexander, he led all scorers with 31 points. But the Cavs were physical and made life difficult for him, which virtually every non-Cleveland opponent has failed to do. While it was a collective effort, Evan Mobley deserves immense credit.
Mobley was switched onto Gilgeous-Alexander multiple times, handling the assignment well and embracing the challenge. The former's length and strength routinely caused problems for the latter, as did Cavs center Jarrett Allen. Typically, putting big men on the consensus MVP is a recipe for disaster, but Cleveland's Twin Towers are different.
Cavs and Thunder supporters weren't the only ones tuned for this heavyweight duel. The entire Association and its enthusiasts were tapped in. Both squads came in eager to prove something, and everyone was anxious to see who would blink first. Nonetheless, OKC and Cleveland each passed their final test with flying colors.
If the basketball gods are listening, please give us a seven-game Cavs/Thunder 2025 NBA Finals series. Regardless, fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see them go toe-to-toe again. Cleveland travels to Oklahoma City for an encore performance on Jan. 16 — so mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready!
NBA news roundup:
- According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post ($), the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have "had conversations" about a trade. The discussions' contents are ostensibly vague, ranging from All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to highly coveted 3-and-D swingman Cam Johnson.
- Lewis' New York Post columnist Stefan Bondy cites the New York Knicks as a team to monitor on the "trade and buyout" fronts. The No. 3 seed in the East is over the first apron, making it difficult to upgrade the roster substantially.
- Memphis Grizzlies franchise floor general Ja Morant is nearing a return. He's been out since Dec. 27 due to a shoulder injury but upgraded to questionable for the team's upcoming contest against the Houston Rockets.
The Detroit Pistons are ... back?
It's been a long, seemingly never-ending, rough, steep uphill climb, but the Detroit Pistons are finally above .500 this late into the season.
Detroit's improved to 19-18 following their 113-98 victory over the Nets. Defeating Brookly gave the Pistons a winning record in January for the first time since 2018, per The Athletic's Hunter Patterson ($). Talk about a drought!
To put it into perspective, Pistons star Cade Cunningham was still in high school. While it might not seem like a big deal to be treading water and competing for a play-in/lower-end playoff spot, we can't overlook Detroit's progress.
Going from pitiful to league-average is a tremendous step forward for the Pistons. They rank in the middle of the pack in defensive, offensive and net ratings and have exceeded last season's win total. J.B. Bickerstaff has quickly brought optimism to an organization that's been desperately searching for any glimmer of hope in his first year as head coach.
Suddenly, a grim outlook in the Motor City shows signs of promise, with Bickerstaff and Cunningham being the catalysts. The duo has worked well in unison, considering the latter is posting a career year across the board.
After an impressive start to 2024-25, it'll be fascinating to see if the Pistons shift their expectations accordingly. They boast abundant cap space and have been mentioned as a willing suitor to take on salary ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Nevertheless, could they look to upgrade the roster instead and try to make a push for the postseason?