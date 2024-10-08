The Whiteboard: Zach Edey is about to break brains and rims
The Memphis Grizzlies made what should have been the most predictable pick in the NBA Draft. With Steven Adams no longer on the roster, we all knew the Grizzlies were in the market for a physical rim protector with a few trademark big man skills on offense. Nobody made more sense than Purdue big man and two-time Naismith Player of the Year, Zach Edey.
It was a long and troubled road to top-10 pick status for Edey. Way back in 2023, when he won his first Player of the Year award, Edey was widely hailed as a second-round talent. Even the most optimistic among us could not fathom him in the first round, much less the lottery. There is a marked difference between dominating college basketball and dominating the NBA. Edey was always tailor-made for the former, but it took time and a little bit of imagination for folks to start seeing him for what he truly is — a bonafide NBA talent.
Zach Edey has arrived and he's ready to dominate in a whole new way
We can probably blame the Golden State Warriors for our belated enlightenment. If Edey came around two decades ago, he would've been the No. 1 pick without a second thought. But, because we live in a "modern" world with a "modern" NBA, folks pushed back against the concept of a plodding 7-foot-4 center who doesn't get up and down the court quickly, defend well in space, or shoot proficiently from long range.
And, to be clear, those are valid points of criticism with Edey, who is an imperfect player. But hidden beneath our modern prejudices is a truly special talent — a singular force of advantage creation who has all the nuts-and-bolts tools you want in a big man anchor.
Edey landed in the perfect spot with Memphis, and he's already making a strong first impression on the fanbase.
Expect to see plenty of that connection this season.
The reason so many struggled to get on board with Edey was the way in which he dominated college basketball. Purdue ran its entire offense through Edey in the post, force-feeding touches on the block and letting him meticulously work his way to the rim or the free-throw line.
Edey will get away with plenty of brute-force post stuff in the NBA, but the league has gone away from offenses oriented around the block. Even Joel Embiid evolved beyond constant post-ups, finding more success as a face-up scorer and playmaking hub on the elbows. Odds are Edey will never again be the No. 1 scorer on his team, especially not by way of constant post-ups. But that is not the only path to success for the 22-year-old.
He will need to learn the nuances of a more refined role at the NBA level, but Edey projects quite well in the Steven Adams mold. He is going to set monster screens, roll hard, and finish everything within arm's reach of the rim. Edey's trademark soft hands and dexterous footwork should apply just as easily to lob catches and rolling finishes as they did to post-ups. Let that Ja Morant lob serve as a prime example. Combining the NBA's widest, sturdiest screen-setter with its quickest downhill guard is going to create all sorts of headaches for opposing defenses.
Edey led the NCAA in dunks last season and he's primed to finish near the top of the leaderboard in the NBA, assuming the minutes are there. He is the projected day-one starter at center for a contender, a rare thing for even the most highly-touted rookies. More than a simple hammer-and-dunk threat, however, Edey has effortless touch out to the free throw line. He's capable of unblockable hooks and quick push shots. He doesn't need to get all the way to the rim. He can take what the defense gives him, and that should mean he can work around some of the more physical defenders he will come across in the NBA.
Defense is a concern, perhaps, but Edey was famously asked to play conservatively at Purdue, so as to avoid fouling out. He will have the training wheels taken off in the NBA, and he will be surrounded by some of the most voracious and versatile defenders in the world. It's hard to draw up a more suitable frontcourt cohabitant than Jaren Jackson Jr., while Marcus Smart figures to stop plenty of ball-handlers in their tracks on the perimeter.
Sure, certain matchups will strain Edey's ability to defend out in space, but his recovery speed in quick thanks to a healthy 7-foot-11 wingspan. There are countless examples of a guard blowing past Edey at the elbow, only to have their shot swatted from behind. As far as drop coverage rim protectors go, few will be more intimidating to prospective finishers than Edey. He occupies a lot of space in the paint and should deter his share of drives to the cup.
Memphis is going to love this kid. Edey plays his heart out every night and he is precisely what this team has been missing during Adams' prolonged injury stint. He's my pick for Rookie of the Year, and he could end up climbing your 'best centers' list sooner than later.
NBA news roundup:
- One NBA exec believes Bronny James is being "set up for failure," per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. It's hard to disagree. The hype far outweighs Bronny's actual ability at this point and it's tough to live in the shadow of your GOAT-level father, whether James Jr. wants to or not.
- Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic have agreed to terms on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania. That is great value as cap space balloons league-wide. Orlando has a lot to figure out with its frontcourt rotation, but Carter should be easily tradable if all goes south.
- From Law Murray of The Athletic: P.J. Tucker is stepping away from the Clippers as they work toward a resolution to his uncertain future. In the final year of his contract worth $11.3 million, Tucker may finally be a trade candidate. But man, it's been a tough fall from grace for a former fan favorite.
Reiterating my Rookie of the Year picks...
We can know very little for sure at this stage in the campaign, but the Rookie of the Year race is ought to be fascinating this season. We don't have a Victor Wembanyama, nor even a Ben Simmons or Blake Griffin-type to dominate the narrative. This was a "weak" and balanced draft class, which should open the door for a handful of surprises. Here are the five names I'm watching as the season gets underway.
1. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
For all the reasons stated above. He is going to start for a winning team and produce with extreme efficiency on the offensive end. Expect a big season from Zach Edey.
2. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
All the buzz has been positive for Reed Sheppard, who was the best rookie at Summer League by a comfortable margin. He could struggle to carve out an immediate role in Houston's deep backcourt, but his deadeye shooting, active defense, and high basketball IQ will force Ime Udoka's hand sooner than later.
3. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
By simple virtue of playing time and usage, Alex Sarr should be in the mix. Washington quite literally has nothing better to do besides feed Alex Sarr touches and test the limits of his offensive skill set. It won't be pretty, but he ought to put up numbers with plenty of eye-popping highlights to boost his candidacy.
4. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
I am not the biggest Zaccharie Risacher fan — the Hawks reached big time — but he's going to start and receive the No. 1 pick treatment in Atlanta, on a team that could stack a few wins depending on the type of season Trae Young puts together. You can't keep him off this list (yet).
5. Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
There's nothing awards voters love more than a bucket. Rob Dillingham is a bucket. The Donte DiVincenzo trade complicates his path to minutes, but Dillingham is a dynamic and prolific shot-maker who should put up numbers when he sees the floor. Minnesota is still a winning team, and the Wolves didn't trade up to No. 8 just to stash Dillingham at the end of the bench.