Who do the Buffalo Bills play next? Playoff bracket and matchup scenarios
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills took care of business at home against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card round. Frankly, it was a game they were favored to win, and thus not a huge surprise. Josh Allen is in the running for MVP for a reason.
James Cooked for over 100 yards and a touchdown, thus convincing his own brother to get involved in contract negotiations with the Bills. Allen combined for well over 300 yards and two touchdowns. While Denver went into the half down just a field goal, their doink to end the half – a kick which would have tied the game – was more meaningful than we initially thought.
Bo Nix is a rookie quarterback and can be forgiven for an up-and-down postseason debut. Sean Payton tried a little bit of everything to keep the game close, including a fake punt, but in the modern NFL great offense beats superb defense, and the Broncos have some work to do with the ball in their hands heading into next season.
Who do the Buffalo Bills play next in the NFL Playoffs?
The Bills Divisional Round matchup is a tough one, as they will face the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park. Homefield advantage is only so helpful, and the task of beating Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is easier said than done – just ask the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL and just gave up 299 rushing yards to the Ravens in a rivalry game. It was embarrassing for Pittsburgh, and while the Bills have a far better chance at sening Baltimore packing, Buffalo's defense could fall victim to the same duo next weekend.
Jackson and Allen both have playoff demons they hope to slay this postseason, but that'll come in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, assuming they make it that far. A postseason loss prior to even meeting the Chiefs would be inexcusable in either city, making this game a must-watch for any football fan.
Bills vs Ravens matchup history: Mixed reviews for Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson hasn't exactly cooked the Bills defense in his four starts against Buffalo. While Jackson has evolved as a passer the last few years, he has just six touchdowns and three interceptions against Buffalo in four contests. In late September, he was excellent as Baltimore defeated the Bills 35-10, but that was in Baltimore.
Much like Jackson, Josh Allen's stats against the Ravens defense are all over the place. Allen has just two touchdowns and one interception against the Ravens defense, and that includes this season's defeat. Baltimore's unit is considered down as compared to previous seasons, which should serve as a warning for Buffalo. If the Bills are to face the Chiefs or Texans in the AFC Championship, they'll need Allen at his best.