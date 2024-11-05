Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 10?
There have been plenty of epic Monday Night Football contests over the years, but few expected Week 9 of the 2024 season to produce one of those classics. Despite being favored by over a touchdown, the Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to outlast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and keep their unbeaten season alive, although they may have gotten an assist from some questionable decision-making down the stretch from Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles.
The schedule for Week 10 features a matchup that looked good on paper in May as two 2023 playoff teams are set to square off with the potential for explosive offenses. It hasn't necessarily shaken out that way so far, but perhaps the bright lights of Monday night will bring out the best in both teams.
Which NFL teams will play on Monday night in Week 10?
- Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
- Date: Monday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
SoFi Stadium will be the setting for Week 10's Monday night contest between the 2-6 Dolphins and 4-4 Rams, each of whom entered the year with large expectations but got off to a slow start. Los Angeles has begun to turn things around with a return to health from star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, climbing back to the .500 mark with a dramatic overtime win in Seattle on Sunday to climb to second place in the NFC West.
Things haven't gone as well for the Dolphins, who were hapless while Tua Tagovailoa was on injured reserve after suffering a Week 2 concussion and have lost both games since his return on last-minute field goals. The offense has looked more functional with Tagovailoa back, which is a positive for the Dolphins, but the amount of losses they have accumulated to this point makes this game essentially a must-win if they want to keep their slim wild-card hopes alive.