Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 11?
The NFL season is winding down the stretch and Monday Night Football is set for some high stakes affairs. Week 10's contest between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams was a critical one for both teams but Miami's desperation won out with a 23-15 victory that wasn't easy on the eyes.
As we learned last season, the NFL has the ability to flex out Monday night games late in the season if they can be replaced by a more compelling matchup. We are still outside that flex window, however, which could leave some fans flipping the channel if the current matchup turns into a blowout.
Which NFL teams will play on Monday night in Week 11?
- Houston Texans (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (3-6)
- Date: Nov. 18
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
The battle for Texas supremacy will be decided on Monday night in Week 11 as the Texans and Cowboys face off in Arlington for in-state bragging rights. Neither team is playing particularly well as the sides enter on a combined six-game losing streak with the only victory in the past month for either side being a 23-20 win for the Texans over Indianapolis in Week 8.
The Cowboys were blown out again at home, losing 34-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game minus Dak Prescott, who is done for the year with a hamstring injury. The most alarming aspect of the season for the Cowboys is how their home-field advantage at AT&T Stadium has vanished, with opponents outscoring Dallas 153-59 in four home games this season.
Houston is also wobbling after blowing a 23-7 halftime lead against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall 26-23. The loss is the second in a row for Houston, which lost another primetime game 21-13 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Halloween night.