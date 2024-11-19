Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 12?
2024 hasn't been a great year for Monday Night Football, which has seen some of the projected top teams in the league deliver dud performances to wrap up the week throughout the season. Week 11 was no exception as the injury-riddled Dallas Cowboys couldn't keep up with the Houston Texans, losing 34-10 to drop to 3-7 on the season as part of another lost year.
The good news for ESPN executives is that Week 12's Monday night matchup has aged very well from its initial appearance on the schedule. Instead of just selling the coaching matchup, fans can instead look forward to a pivotal game in the AFC Wild Card race at SoFi Stadium.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 12?
- Baltimore Ravens (7-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
- Date: Nov. 25
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
The Harbowl will wrap up Week 12 as the Ravens head out to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for the latest clash between coaching brothers John (of Baltimore) and Jim (of Los Angeles) Harbaugh. Baltimore is coming off a tough loss, falling 18-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry matchup after Lamar Jackson failed to convert the game-tying two point conversion in the final minute of play.
Los Angeles, on the other hand, picked up a nail-biting victory after nearly blowing a double-digit lead to the Cincinnati Bengals before hanging on to win 34-27. The end result was a critical tiebreaking win for the Chargers, who will now look to secure another tiebreaker over the Ravens here.
This is the first meeting of the Harbaughs since Super Bowl LVII, when the Ravens topped the 49ers 34-31. John is 2-0 in the Harbowl series as Jim is still seeking his first victory over his brother as a professional coach.