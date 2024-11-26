Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 13?
Week 13 is jam-packed with action as the NFL scheduled six standalone games for the holiday weekend, including the latest Monday Night Football clash. ESPN got to showcase a thrilling Harbowl matchup in Week 12 as John Harbaugh's Ravens improved to 3-0 against Jim Harbaugh coached teams with a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Given how many prime broadcasting windows the NFL had to fill in Week 13, not every game was going to be a home run. While it is not as bad as the middle Thanksgiving game, Monday night's contest is far from desirable for the casual audience.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 13?
- Cleveland Browns (3-8) at Denver Broncos (7-5)
- Date: Monday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Week 13 concludes in Denver as the Broncos try to maintain their grip on the AFC's final wild card spot with a must-win game against the struggling 3-8 Browns. Denver took care of business in Week 12, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 29-19 on the road to stay ahead of the surging Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts for critical wild card positioning.
Cleveland enjoyed a high-water mark in a lost year when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snowy game in Week 12 to improve to 3-8 on the year. That game was played on a Thursday night, giving the Browns a few extra days of rest to get ready for this matchup.
Given the logistics of moving the game on a holiday weekend and the lack of a strong alternative, the NFL opted not to flex a better game into Monday night, leaving America stuck with a second straight prime time game. This contest will not air on ABC, which is unusual given the current Monday night scheduling arrangement, and the Manningcast will not be available either as Peyton and Eli take a week off for the holiday.