Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
Although the game didn't look great on paper, ESPN's Monday Night Football delivered an absolute thriller to cap Week 13. The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos staged an epic shootout, which Denver won 41-32 after snagging a late pick-six to secure their victory with Cleveland attempting to drive for a go-ahead field goal.
The result proved that anything can happen in a given NFL game, giving audiences the chance to see something they've never experienced before. While the Week 14 matchup doesn't have a ton of playoff implications, football fans can experience something brand new if they feel up for an alternate telecast on Disney+.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 14?
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) at Dallas Cowboys (5-7)
- Date: Dec. 9
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN2 (Manningcast)/Disney+ (Simpsons Alternate Broadcast)
- Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
AT&T Stadium will be the site of Monday night's latest matchup as the Bengals travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a game with shootout potential. Cincinnati's offense is explosive but they have been done in by a leaky defense, falling 44-38 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 for their fourth defeat this season in a game where they have put up at least 30 points.
Things haven't gone much better in Dallas, which finally secured a home win by beating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-7 on the year. There is some bravado coming from the Cowboys about making a potential postseason push but they would need to essentially run the table to have a shot to sneak in at this point of the season.
This matchup has not one, but two alternate telecasts available for viewers. The final regular season Manningcast will air on ESPN2 while Disney+ will stream a special Simpsons Funday Football animated version of the contest featuring Simpsons characters and the cartoon's classic animation style.