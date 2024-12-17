Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 16?
The impending end of the NFL regular season means we have precious few Monday Night Football games left to enjoy. While ESPN will get to air a doubleheader on Saturday of Week 18, there are only two actual Monday games left in the regular season along with one to wrap up Super Wild Card weekend in mid-January.
Week 15's doubleheader was a mixed bag as Minnesota blew out Chicago 30-13 to pull into a tie with Detroit for the NFC North lead while Atlanta survived a late scare against the Las Vegas Raiders to snap a four-game losing skid. Which NFL teams are set to play on the Monday night right before Christmas?
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 16?
- New Orleans Saints (5-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-4)
- Date: Dec. 23
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC
- Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Not all Monday night games can be winners and Week 16 is certainly no exception. The NFL's decision to flex Broncos-Chargers into Thursday night essentially eliminated any chance to get a potential mismatch out of primetime, especially since the Saints could be eliminated from postseason contention by kickoff while Green Bay could be locked into a playoff spot.
The Saints fought hard in Washington in Week 16, losing 20-19 to the Commanders in a game where Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener both took snaps. Derek Carr missed the game with a hand injury and will likely stay on the sidelines if New Orleans has nothing to play for.
The Packers moved one step closer to wrapping up a playoff berth with a blowout win over Seattle on Sunday night in Week 15 to improve to 10-4 on the year. There is a chance other results could secure Green Bay's postseason spot before they take the field but at worst they will be in a win-and-in situation on Monday night.
There will not be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli are off until the postseason. Perhaps football fans will get lucky with the weather and get a snow game at Lambeau Field, which is always a blast.