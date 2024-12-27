Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 17?
The NFL's Week 17 schedule is jam-packed with national windows and it will wrap up with the final Monday Night Football game of the regular season. While ESPN will still get to broadcast two games on Saturday of Week 18, Week 17's matchup is the last one of the regular season in the network's traditional Monday night slot.
The matchup assigned for this slot is usually a big one and it still has big ramifications for one of the sides involved, which is good for ESPN after getting the first shutout of the season in Week 16 with Green Bay's 34-0 win over the Saints to secure a playoff spot for the Packers. Which two NFL teams will play the final regular season football game in the calendar year of 2024?
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 17?
- Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (7-8)
- Date: Dec. 30
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC
- Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
The final Monday night game of the season is a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. While the league was hoping for a game with massive playoff implications in this slot, it is only meaningful for the Lions since the 49ers were eliminated from postseason contention thanks to Week 16's results.
Detroit bounced back from a shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills with a blowout victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field to improve to 13-2 on the season. If the Packers can beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Detroit will have an opportunity to wrap up the NFC North with a victory since they would already have the common opponents tiebreaker over Minnesota.
This spot will be the last national exposure of the year for San Francisco, who lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, so perhaps the 49ers will come out with some pride for this game. There will not be a Manningcast for Week 17 as Peyton and Eli are taking the week off for the holidays.