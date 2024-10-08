Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 6?
The early schedule for Monday Night Football has been an interesting one as some of the league's top teams have created compelling theater to wrap up each week of the NFL season. Week 5 didn't quite fit the bill as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to victory over the New Orleans Saints, improving to 5-0 on the year as they continue to build a strong base for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.
The AFC is set to take center stage again on Monday night in Week 6 as first place is on the line in the AFC East. While the teams involved are struggling, some off the field news in New York has certainly increased the intrigue factor surrounding this game.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 6?
- Buffalo Bills (3-2) at New York Jets (2-3)
- Date: Oct. 14
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN
- Location: Meadowlands
Monday Night Football heads to MetLife Stadium for the first time this season as the 2-3 New York Jets play host to the 3-2 Buffalo Bills in a critical division matchup. Neither team is playing particularly well at the moment but perhaps the national spotlight will be enough to jolt them into a revival.
Buffalo started fast but has been exposed badly in two consecutive losses to AFC contenders, including a 23-20 loss in Houston on Sunday that was badly mismanaged by Sean McDermott in the final minutes. There are also questions considering the Bills' handling of quarterback Josh Allen, who banged his head hard on the turf late in the game and missed only one play despite appearing to lose consciousness on the field, which would be a violation of the league's concussion protocol.
Those circumstances are somehow the second-most dramatic storylines to come out of this game as the Jets will be breaking in a new head coach after Robert Saleh was fired on Tuesday following a disappointing loss in London to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been tabbed as New York's interim head coach and is being tasked with trying to salvage a season with a ton of potential that has gone sideways despite the presence of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers under center.
MetLife Stadium hasn't been a friendly environment for the Bills, who have lost each of their past two trips to East Rutherford, including the opening night game last season that saw Rodgers tear his Achilles tendon four plays into the contest. Whoever wins this game will leave the night in sole possession of first place in the division due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.