Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
The storylines have been plentiful on Monday Night Football this season. Week 6 was an important game as the AFC East lead was on the line with the Buffalo Bills spoiling Jeff Ulbrich's debut as interim head coach of the New York Jets with a 23-20 win at MetLife Stadium, adding another chapter to the endless book that is "Same Old Jets".
While that will be the final appearance for the Jets on Monday night this season (barring a flex), there are still plenty of other teams waiting for their shot at the spotlight. Four more teams will appear this week as the third Monday night doubleheader of the season is set for Week 7.
Which NFL teams are set to play on Monday night in Week 7?
- Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
- Date: October 21
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
The first game of the doubleheader features two 2023 playoff teams as the Ravens look to extend their winning streak to five games as they take on the Bucs in Tampa. Todd Bowles' team will look to build on a 51-point explosion against the Saints last Sunday and find a way to win a shootout with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's explosive offense here.
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Date: October 21
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN+
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Unlike the previous Monday night twin bills, which aired on either ESPN or ABC, this doubleheader features a Cardinals-Chargers showdown available exclusively on ESPN+. Both teams have looked better than anticipated in the early going and a win here could set them up nicely for a postseason push.
This doubleheader will also feature a first as the Manningcast will air on ESPN2, allowing Peyton and Eli to offer commentary on both games at once. It will be interesting to see how the Manning brothers do with their own version of Red Zone.