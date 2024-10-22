Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
Fans have gotten a lot of inventory out of the Monday Night Football package over the first two months of the 2024 season. Week 7 marked the third Monday night doubleheader of the campaign with Baltimore winning a barnburner in Tampa Bay while the nightcap was a thriller that saw the Arizona Cardinals walk off with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on a last-second field goal from Chad Ryland.
There will be just one Monday night game in Week 8, allowing fans the opportunity to lock in and focus on the last contest of the week. Unfortunately for them, there could be a blowout on tap if the teams involved live up to their recent performances.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 8?
- New York Giants (2-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)
- Date: Oct. 28
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
For the third time in four weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a prime time game at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers took advantage of home cooking on Sunday night in Week 7, blowing out the New York Jets 37-15 to improve to 5-2 on the season and quell a potential quarterback controversy as Russell Wilson made Mike Tomlin's decision to switch starters look shrewd with a solid performance.
Things were ugly for the Giants again on Sunday as they got blown out at home by the Philadelphia Eagles in Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium. Barkley surely made Giants' owner John Mara lose some sleep with his performance as he racked up 176 rushing yards and a touchdown to help his new team win 28-3.
While the New York market is usually good for ratings, this game may take a hit since it is being played opposite Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. While NFL games have outdrawn World Series matchups in recent years, the fact that the Yankees are in the Fall Classic could siphon the eyeballs of Giants' fans who may pay more attention to the baseball at the expense of another struggling football team.