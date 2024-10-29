Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 9?
Not every primetime game can be a classic given how many slots the NFL needs to fill in a given season. It shouldn't be shocking that the Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8 was a dud as the Giants-Steelers matchup looked questionable on paper and was an ugly game to watch with the Giants' offense failing to do much in a 26-18 loss.
That game, mercifully, is the last time the Giants are scheduled to be in prime time this season. Football fans have a nice mulligan from the league in Week 9, however, as the scheduled Monday night matchup looks far more appealing than Giants–Steelers did at this time last week.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 9?
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
- Date: Nov. 4
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Location: GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
The Monday night stage shifts to Arrowhead Stadium as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are set for their fourth prime=time game of the season against the 4-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs made things a bit scary for their fans but took care of business on Sunday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 to earn their 13th consecutive win (dating back to last season) and avenge their last defeat, which came at home against the Raiders on Christmas Day.
The Buccaneers are in a more desperate situation after losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to drop the tiebreaker to their biggest rivals in the division. Baker Mayfield still managed to deliver a good offensive performance despite losing receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries in Week 7 but he will need a stronger showing to take down the two-time defending champs.
In addition to the regular telecast, Peyton and Eli will also be back for a Manningcast in Week 9. The Manningcast, as always, can be seen on ESPN2.