Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
As we start down the back half of the season, NFL fans have to hope that matchups slated for NBC's Sunday Night Football package will have a major impact on the playoff race. Week 9 saw the first flex of the season as the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts to spoil Joe Flacco's debut as the Colts' new starting quarterback.
While another flex is in the offing for Week 11, the NFL did a good job setting up a compelling Sunday night matchup for Week 10. Two division leaders are set to take the Sunday night stage, including the NFC's top team.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 10?
- Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3)
- Date: Nov. 10
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
NBC is headed to Houston in Week 10 as the AFC South-leading Texans play host to the NFC North-leading Lions, who are currently the best team in their conference with a 7-1 record. Detroit made a major statement in Week 9, going to Green Bay and easily handling their business in a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Texans are coming off of a loss as they had a disappointing result with a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Halloween night. The positive for Houston is that they will have some extra rest for this game since that Week 9 matchup was on Thursday night, giving them a critical rest edge in this home game.
This game will be the second Sunday night appearance for both teams. Detroit's came back in Week 1, when they beat the Los Angeles Rams at home, while Houston won a showdown of young quarterbacks against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.