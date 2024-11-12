Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 11?
One of the signs of a good football day is when the Sunday Night Football matchup delivers the best game of the week. That was certainly the case in Week 10, when the Detroit Lions rallied from a 16-point deficit to stun the Houston Texans 26-23 to improve to 8-1 on the year in a showdown of two playoff contenders.
The NFL also has set NBC up for success on Sunday nights with the ability to flex out bad games for better ones. That ability was exercised for Week 11 as the NFL flexed out the originally scheduled matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, which aged poorly thanks to struggles from both teams, and instead scheduled a game with massive playoff implications in the AFC.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 11?
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
- Date: Nov. 17
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
The Sunday night stage will shift to SoFi Stadium this year as the 4-6 Bengals head west to take on the 6-3 Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are in the mix of the AFC wild-card picture, with Los Angeles currently sitting in the sixth seed while Cincinnati is a game back of the final spot.
The Bengals are fresh off a dramatic loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, falling 35-34 on Thursday night to give themselves a bit of extra rest ahead of this game. While Joe Burrow's squad has played better of late, they are still trying to dig out of an early hole to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
The Jim Harbaugh era has gotten off to a good start for Los Angeles, which improved to 6-3 with a workman-like 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Chargers continued to rely on their running game against the Titans, racking up 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries in the game.