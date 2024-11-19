Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 12?
The NFL used its flex powers for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 and the decision proved to be a very wise one. Instead of subjecting the nation to a matchup of underwhelming teams with the original Colts-Jets matchup, NBC instead got to showcase a dramatic matchup between AFC contenders as the Los Angeles Chargers held on for dear life to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 to improve their grip on a postseason spot.
The good news for NBC is that Week 12's originally scheduled Sunday night matchup is a compelling contest between NFC contenders which should produce plenty of drama. As an added bonus, the Week 11 flex set it up so that NBC doesn't even need to move their production trucks out of SoFi Stadium to get ready for Week 12.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 12?
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
- Date: Nov. 24
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
NBC will be back in Los Angeles for Week 12 as the Rams take the Sunday night stage to play host to the first place Eagles. Philadelphia will have extra rest heading into this game after playing on Thursday night in Week 11, when they defeated the Washington Commanders 26-18 at home to give themselves a bit of cushion for the top spot in the NFC East.
Los Angeles bounced back from a rough Week 10 loss by cruising to victory over the hapless New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium to get back to .500 on the year. The result was good enough to move the Rams up to second place in the crowded NFC West but was not enough to hold a wild card spot as they trail the Commanders by a game and a half for the final postseason berth in the conference.