Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 13?
One of the biggest benefits of playing on Sunday Night Football is the opportunity for stars to shine on the NFL's brightest stage. Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley took full advantage of his Sunday night experience, rushing for 255 yards to help carry his team past the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12's nightcap.
While Eagles-Rams was a compelling game, many fans were expecting a ton out of the Week 13 Sunday night matchup. One team has certainly lived up to the marquee billing while the other has, unfortunately, hit a critical mass due to a devastating string of injuries that leave them fighting for their playoff lives.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 13?
- San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at Buffalo Bills (9-2)
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
NBC's second game of Week 13 will see the Sunday night crew head to upstate New York to see the 9-2 Buffalo Bills play host to the 5-6 San Francisco 49ers. While this matchup looked like a potential Super Bowl preview when the schedule was released, only Buffalo appears poised to live up to those expectations at this juncture.
The Bills are fresh off of their bye and looking to build on a potentially season-defining win over the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 11. Kansas City remains a game ahead of Buffalo in the standings but if the teams finish tied the Bills would have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The situation is dire in San Francisco, which fell 38-10 to Green Bay on Sunday in a game that starting quarterback Brock Purdy had to miss due to a shoulder injury. The 49ers are sitting in last place in the NFC West at 5-6 and are just 1-3 in division games, which leaves them needing to essentially run the table against a tough schedule to avoid missing the postseason entirely.