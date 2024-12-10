Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 15?
The NFL has to be thrilled that its Sunday Night Football has delivered on the drama this season with a lot of the primetime games coming down to the wire. Week 14 was no exception as the Kansas City Chiefs won another close game late, surviving an upset bid from the Los Angeles Chargers with a 19-17 victory to wrap up the AFC West crown for a ninth consecutive year.
Week 15 is set to bring more theater to the Sunday night stage as two NFC playoff contenders are set to face off on NBC. Which teams are set to wrap up a massive Sunday of football in primetime?
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 15?
- Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
- Date: Dec. 15
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
NBC is heading to the Pacific Northwest as the Packers hit the road to take on the Seahawks in a potential playoff preview. Green Bay will be coming into this game with a rest advantage after playing on Thursday night in Week 14, but their 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions all but assures that they are playing for wild card positioning the rest of the way.
Seattle has its eyes on the NFC West title as they are riding a four-game winning streak, including Sunday's blowout victory over the Cardinals to complete a season sweep of Arizona. This matchup begins a three week tour of the NFC North for Seattle, which hosts Minnesota in Week 16 and travels to Chicago on Thursday night in Week 17.
Primetime has not been kind to these teams, who are a combined 1-4 under the lights with the lone victory coming for Green Bay over Miami on Thanksgiving night. Whoever wins this contest will be setting themselves up in a great position to move closer to the playoffs.