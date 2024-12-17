Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 16?
There are only two scheduled Sunday Night Football games left with Game 272, also known as the regular season finale, to be determined. NBC is hoping that each of its games down the stretch has significant playoff ramifications, such as Week 15's Packers-Seahawks tilt that saw Green Bay all but punch its postseason ticket with a 30-13 victory over Seattle at Lumen Field.
The schedule for Week 16 is stretched thin thanks to a Saturday doubleheader and the league's decision to flex Broncos-Chargers to Thursday, leaving only one team with guaranteed postseason ramifications playing on Sunday night. Which two teams will play on NBC in Week 16?
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 16?
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at Dallas Cowboys (6-8)
- Date: Dec. 22
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
AT&T Stadium will wrap up the Sunday portion of Week 16 as the Buccaneers look to maintain their NFC South lead in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. While America's team is still mathematically alive for the postseason after a big win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, they could be eliminated before kickoff if Washington upsets Philadelphia in the 1:00 window.
The NFC South remains Tampa Bay's to lose after the Buccaneers racked up a fourth consecutive win in Los Angeles against the Chargers in Week 15. The Bucs are a game up on the Atlanta Falcons at the moment, but Atlanta's sweep of the season series means that Tampa Bay has to finish with a better record than Atlanta in order to reach the postseason.
There are also wild card implications for Tampa Bay, which is a game behind Washington in terms of record. Stacking wins could open more avenues for the Bucs to get to the playoffs but their easiest path remains winning out to secure the NFC South title.