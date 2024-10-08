Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 6?
Sometimes the best laid plans don't go smoothly and NBC learned that lesson the hard way in Week 5. One of the highlights of the Sunday Night Football schedule was a rare showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, but severe weather delayed the start of the contest for over an hour, leaving the fantastic finish to come after 1 AM ET on Monday morning.
While that weather situation was unfortunate for fans looking forward to that game, the good news is that the weather shouldn't be an issue on Sunday. The matchup on tap, however, may leave fans wondering whether they should actually tune into the last game of the day.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 6?
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) at New York Giants (2-3)
- Date: Oct. 13
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC
- Location: Meadowlands
The Sunday night stage comes to the Meadowlands for the first time this season as the 2-3 New York Giants play host to the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are off to rough starts this season, but the Giants have at least shown a reason for optimism after scoring two wins in their past three games, including a stunning 29-20 victory at Seattle on Sunday without star rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who had to miss the game due to a concussion.
Things have gone the wrong way for the Bengals, however, who dropped to 1-4 after losing a shootout against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to put any Super Bowl dreams into a deep freeze. Cincinnati has played a lot of close games, losing all four games by six points or less, but a sloppy defensive performance has helped them dig a big hole that may be too large to overcome in a crowded AFC.
This contest didn't look like a great one when the schedule was released and has aged poorly, leading to an attempt to flex the contest out of prime time in exchange for a more intriguing Battle of the Beltway between the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens and 4-1 Washington Commanders. CBS exercised its right to protect that matchup, Ravens' beat reporter Brian Wacker reports, leaving the originally scheduled game on Sunday night.