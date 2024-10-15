Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 7?
As most expected, the Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 6 was a bit of a snooze. Defense ruled the day as the Cincinnati Bengals hung on to beat the New York Giants in a 17-7 affair that featured some sloppy play from both sides, a disappointing contest considering some of the more exciting matchups that took place earlier in the day.
Week 7 offers a more intriguing matchup in terms of team records, which is an automatic when one of the teams sits in first place in their division. The other side offers plenty of storylines and drama, which makes the Sunday night game a very intriguing contest that will see a big star make his debut for his new team.
Which NFL teams will play on Sunday night in Week 7?
- New York Jets (2-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- Date: Oct. 20
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC
- Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh will play host to Sunday Night Football for the second time in three weeks as the 4-2 Steelers play host to the 2-4 New York Jets, who have lost three consecutive games. Pittsburgh's defense has been playing well to start the year and Justin Fields has stepped up nicely as the Steelers' starting quarterback but head coach Mike Tomlin opened the door for a potential quarterback change with a stated plan to give veteran Russell Wilson first-team reps at practice this week.
Things are more desperate in New York, which lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Jeff Ulbrich's first game as interim head coach. The loss may have spurred the Jets to pull the trigger on a big trade for star receiver Davante Adams, reuniting him with longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the pair look to help New York salvage its season.
These teams last met in 2022 with the Jets winning 24-20 in Pittsburgh in Week 4. Zach Wilson started that game for New York and played well, which was a rarity for his Jets' tenure.