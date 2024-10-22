Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 8?
There was certainly some high stakes on the line for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 but the end result of the game was a rout. Mike Tomlin's quarterback change sparked the Steelers as Russell Wilson spoiled Davante Adams' New York Jets' debut by leading Pittsburgh to a 37-15 blowout victory, leading to another week of backpage drama for Aaron Rodgers' team.
The game was close for a while, however, which NBC was happy with since it likely kept casual fans from switching off the game most of the way. The ratings for Week 8 figure to be through the roof, however, as two of the league's most historic franchises are set to renew their rivalry on Sunday night.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 8?
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4)
- Date: Oct. 27
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
NBC gets the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry for the second straight year as Dallas heads back to Santa Clara to take on San Francisco. While both teams have been playoff regulars for the past three years, things have not gone according to plan for either squad early in the year.
Dallas' defense has underachieved while Dak Prescott has looked out of sync with top receiver CeeDee Lamb, which has played a part in the club's inconsistent play so far. With a Week 7 bye behind them, the Cowboys hope to put their slow start behind them and get back on track in a competitive NFC East.
Injuries have been the story for the 49ers, who haven't gotten a snap out of Christian McCaffrey this season and saw Brandon Aiyuk go down with a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. To add insult to injury, San Francisco lost the game pretty convincingly at home to fall to 3-4 on the year, which is a far cry from how things looked for the 49ers in the preseason.
Perhaps a visit from the Cowboys will help the 49ers recapture some of their vintage form. This rivalry has been incredibly one-sided of late with the 49ers winning the last three meetings, including a pair of playoff victories.