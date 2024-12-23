Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 17?
Week 17 of the NFL schedule is jam-packed with eight standalone windows for games. One game that might fall through the cracks is the regular season finale of Thursday Night Football, which falls between Netflix's Christmas doubleheader (which the NFL is dubbing a "holiday remix") and Saturday's NFL Network tripleheader.
This won't be the last football on Amazon this season as Prime Video is set to stream its first-ever playoff game during Super Wild Card Weekend. Which NFL teams are set to play on the final Thursday action of the 2024 regular season?
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 17?
- Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Chicago Bears (4-11)
- Date: Dec. 26
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
The final Thursday night game of the season will come from Soldier Field as the Seattle Seahawks fight to keep their playoff hopes alive against a 4-11 Chicago Bears side that is playing out the string. The Seahawks played their hearts out at home against Minnesota in Week 16 but fell short in a 27-24 setback that leaves them in need of a win to stay alive in the NFC West race.
The Bears suffered their ninth straight loss on Sunday, getting blown out at home by the Detroit Lions to drop to 4-11 on the season. Only the New York Giants have a longer active losing streak than Chicago, which has fallen apart since the infamous Hail Mary play from their loss at Washington that altered the trajectory of both teams' seasons.
This contest has a significant playoff impact for Seattle since a loss here would allow the Los Angeles Rams to clinch the NFC West with a win over Arizona on Saturday night. A win for the Seahawks would set up a do-or-die Week 18 matchup with the Rams that would decide who claims the division crown.