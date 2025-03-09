Who is Russell Henley? Net worth and how much he won from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

For most of Sunday's final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it seemed like Collin Morikawa was finally going to be back into the winner's circle after a string of close calls. But once again, it wasn't to be: Morikawa bogeyed twice on the back nine at Bay Hill, opening the door for Russell Henley to steal the one-shot win (with some help from a phenomenal chip-in for eagle on the 16th).

The victory is Henley's first on the PGA Tour in some 850 days, since the World Wide Technology Championship back in 2022. And doing it on this course, in this tournament, is the crowning achievement of his career to date. Of course, it's much more than just a resume boost: It also comes with a heck of a payday attached, one that more than doubled Henley's winnings this season to date.

What is Russell Henley's net worth?

Henley's net worth is estimated at around $15 million. The soon-to-be 36-year-old has earned some $28,576,471 since turning pro back in 2011, with five wins on the PGA Tour and three on the Korn Ferry Tour. Henley won his first PGA Tour title at the Sony Open back in 2013, and notched a win at the Honda Classic the next year. But victories have been a bit harder to come by since: Henley captured the Houston Open in 2017, but then went over five years until his next win in 2022.

But Henley has been playing better of late. He's racked up 10 top-10 finishes since the start of the 2024 season and six this year alone, including a T5 at Pebble Beach and a T6 last week at the Cognizant Classic. He earned $7.1 million in 2023 and $2.3 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.

How much did Russell Henley earn for Arnold Palmer Invitational win?

Henley made significantly more than that on Sunday alone, however. For his win at Bay Hill, Henley took home $4 million of the total $20 million purse. You can check out the full winnings breakdown here.