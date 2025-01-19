Who sang the National Anthem for Bills vs Ravens Divisional Playoff game?
The Buffalo Bills welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. A trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs is on the line.
What happens on the football field will be incredibly important to the city of Buffalo. What happens before the game will matter a whole lot to Bills fans who hail from Fairport, NY, a suburb of Rochester.
Ahead of kickoff on Sunday, Bills fan and funk-jazz performer Lucas West was tapped to perform the national anthem.
Who is Lucas West, Bills vs. Ravens anthem singer?
West is a student at SUNY Fredonia. The Fairport native was originally asked to perform the anthem ahead of the wild-card matchup between the Bills and Broncos, according to WIVB. However, he was out of the country that weekend.
In a "you never know unless you ask" kind of moment, the Jazz Studies major got back on the Bills radar for the divisional round.
“I went on a limb and requested if the divisional game was a possibility,” West told WIVB. “They said yes, and I was so excited.”
Thanks to his perseverance, West got his shot to perform in front of a playoff crowd. He already had experience playing in front of Bills fans. He performed ahead of the Bills game against the Jets in 2024.
Fortunately for West, the Bills took down the Broncos last weekend to extend their playoff run. Their 31-7 victory was secured by 31 unanswered points after the Broncos opened the scoring with a touchdown early in the first quarter.
The test this Sunday will be a bigger challenge. The Ravens took down the Steelers in their wild-card matchup, 28-14. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry as formidable an offensive force as Josh Allen and company. However, weather could be on the Bills side when it comes to slowing those stars down/
The last time the Bills and Ravens battled, Baltimore won 35-10 at home.