Bills-Ravens weather forecast gives Josh Allen a huge advantage over Lamar Jackson
By John Buhler
When it comes down to the final game of the NFL Divisional Round between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, something has to give. Josh Allen does not have a good track record as a playoff underdog. Lamar Jackson does not have a ton of experience playing in sub-freezing temperatures. All I know is at least one of them will live to fight another day. So who gets the privelage of playing Kansas City?
Well, I think it comes down to three things. How do you feel about Allen's lack of success as a playoff underdog? Does the fact Jackson has not played in a game colder than 27 degrees Fahrenheit concern you? More importantly, who do you think will play the most cohesively between the two teams on Sunday? A combination of all three will have the right to go to the Arrowhead Invitational.
To me, I like Baltimore a little more in this game, as illustrated by the Ravens laying something like a point on the road in primetime in sub-freezing temperatures. However, this is the slightest Allen has ever been a playoff underdog before — whether that really matters. Besides, he has lost playoff games before as the favorite. What is important is Buffalo's roster having a ton of cold weather experience.
In his career, Allen is 12-2 in games below freezing with an NFL-best plus-167 point differential.
He is not perfect in conditions like these, but experience is on Allen's side.
Josh Allen could use cold weather climate to his advantage vs. Baltimore
For all intents and purposes, this game between the Bills and the Ravens has the potential to be the best game of the NFL postseason. We have watched a few good ones thus far, but a clash of titans between the two leading candidates to win NFL MVP certainly has my intrigue. Again, I may like Baltimore a little bit more, but I do recognize that the weather will almost certainly play a factor here.
For that reason, it would then become an "if not now, when?" sort of proposition for Allen. This game is in his wheelhouse. It will be freezing and at home, just how Allen likes it. Baltimore does have the ability to play road warriors under head coach John Harbaugh, but the Ravens have had their issues playing from behind throughout Jackson's tenure. Again, something must give with this playoff game.
Ultimately, I am afraid that this game will take a lot out of the winning team. They will have had one less day of rest heading into the AFC Championship Game next Sunday at Arrowhead. While the Chiefs have not been as good as we thought they would be, seeing the Detroit Lions bow out on Saturday night makes them the overwhelming favorite to three-peat as Super Bowl champions now.
Weather is on Buffalo's side in this one, but Allen has to make it happen or else he may never will.