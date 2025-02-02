Who sang the National Anthem at the 2025 Pro Bowl?
By Mark Powell
The 2025 Pro Bowl is a mixed bag, as always. The players on the field aren't necessarily the ones you want to watch, as most of the NFL's top tier has either dropped out for personal or injury reasons, or is playing in the Super Bowl next week. Most fans give far more credence to the All-Pro teams and NFL Honors, but it's nice to see some of our regular season favorites take the field one more time before fall, even if it's in a moderated version of the sport we all love.
Yes, the Pro Bowl is flag football. It's lacking some of the marquee names and, frankly, isn't all that entertaining. Defenders don't take it seriously because there's only so much they can do to impede the offense. Offensive stars don't take it all that seriously because they don't want to get hurt heading into what's already an abbreviated offseason.
Yet, before the festivities kick off, fans will sit through another rendition of the National Anthem, this time by a star in the making few of us have ever heard of.
Who sang the National Anthem at the 2025 Pro Bowl?
The Voice Season 16 contestant Presley Tennant will perform the national anthem at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday. Tennant is a Florida native who, evidently, the NFL had on speed dial to perform at whatever we want to call the competition taking place on Sunday. Football feels like too strong of a word.
Tennant is, by all accounts, a tremendous singer and should provide the necessary amount of patriotism-to-vocals we're looking for in a simple Anthem rendition. What exactly does that mean? I'm not precisely sure, but the best Anthems are the ones we don't talk about after the fact for the wrong reasons. No pressure!
Why is the Pro Bowl in Orlando this year?
The Pro Bowl Games are back in Orlando in 2025, because why not? Evidently Vegas and Hawaii didn't want it. I can't say I blame them. Orlando is the perfect city for a sporting event letdown. I feel sorry for any fans in attendance and can only hope the tickets were free.