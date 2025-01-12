Who sang National Anthem at Bills playoff game? Voice contestant gets mixed reviews
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos will face off in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday, but before the festivities got underway, a former 'Voice' contestant made waves with her National Anthem performance.
Bella DeNapoli, who reached fame as a contestant on The Voice, sang a memorable rendition of the National Anthem.
In the aftermath of the natural disaster occurring in California, players and coaches were visibly emotional prior to what could be their final game of the season. The fires have changed the landscape of Los Angeles as we know it, and while this game is taking place far from southern California, it is surely on the mind of many on the field and in the stands.
Who is Bella DeNapoli? Bills National Anthem performance gets mixed reviews
Bella DeNapoli premiered on season 21 of The Voice, when she was on Team Ariana Grande and made waves as one of the better performers on the show that year. DeNapoli is also reportedly dating Anthony DeLuca, for those who care about such things. Currently, DeNapoli is collaborating with songwriter Kara DioGuardi. Her performance prior to the Bills-Broncos game will surely only bring her more fame. Unfortunately, some of that could be for the wrong reasons.
Who will win the AFC Wild Card round matchup between the Bills and Broncos?
Despite the late-season heroics of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are underdogs as they head to a tough environment in Buffalo to face the Bills, where Bills Mafia will surely make plenty of noise in Nix's rookie debut. This could make communication before the snap hard to come by, especially late in the fourth quarter if the game is close.
The Bills have the edge given their regular season accomplishment and the simple fact that they have Josh Allen, while their opponents do not. However, Denver's top-ranked defense could make it tough on Allen and his talented supporting cast.