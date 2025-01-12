Who sang the National Anthem before Buccaneers-Commanders Wild Card round matchup?
A Wild Card tripleheader on Sunday concludes in Florida, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders for the right to advnace to the Divisional Round. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have battled through a ton of adversity to claim the NFC South, and now they'll have to try and slow down rookie sensation Jayden Daniels in his playoff debut.
But beyond the game itself, there's one question everyone is wondering: Just who will be singing the national anthem? That may not seem like too pressing a matter, but Buffalo Bills fans would beg to differ after former "The Voice" contestant Bella DeNapoli got Orchard Park rocking with a stirring rendition ahead of Buffalo's win over the Denver Broncos.
What can Bucs fans expect tonight? Let's take a look at the singer who will take center stage at Raymond James Stadium.
Who is singing the national anthem before Commanders-Bucs Wild Card game?
Tampa Bay has decided to go with a throwback this evening, as Cheap Trick frontman and lead singer Robin Zander will be the one singing the Star-Spangled Banner before kickoff.
Zander has been with the band almost since its inception in the mid-70s. He's sang on all of the band's most iconic tracks, from "I Want You to Want Me" to "Surrender" to "The Flame", and he's still leading the way after nearly 50 years. While Zander originally grew up in northern Illinois, this isn't his first time singing the national anthem at a Bucs game: He also did the honors on Christmas Eve back in 2023, ahead of a 30-12 Tampa Bay win over the Jacksonville Jaguars — a victory that would eventually prove crucial as the Bucs took the NFC South that season via a tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints.
Behind a near-flawless game from Mayfield, the Bucs would win its Wild Card matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. If fans get a similar result this time around, they might have to give Zander his very own residency.