Who won the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400, which saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin save enough fuel to get the win in the Irish Hills.
How the FireKeepers Casino 400 unfolded at Michigan International Speedway
Hamlin's JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, led the field to the green after claiming his third straight pole on Saturday. William Byron, who led a race-high 98 laps, got around Briscoe to get the lead on Lap 12. He remained in control for much of the first stage until Chris Buescher eventually got around him after running close behind for multiple laps. Buescher would go on to win Stage 1.
Moments after Chase Elliott made the pass for the lead to get around Nashville winner Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson spun to bring out the race's first caution for incident on Lap 60. Similar to the Nashville race one week ago, that was the first of multiple cautions in the second stage.
Lap 67 produced the biggest incident of the race when Austin Cindric and Cole Custer got together battling for 27th in Turn 2. As Custer tried to correct his Ford Mustang, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman were also collected, with Bowman taking a massive hit with the outside wall. He was evaluated and released from the infield medical center following the massive impact.
Following a red flag of 11:30 for the Lap 67 wreck, two more cautions slowed the race in Stage 2, notably for Blaney spinning at the exit of Turn 4 with 92 laps to go while running 12th. Byron got around Cindric in Turn 2 on the final lap of Stage 2 to get his seventh stage win of the season.
Denny Hamlin saves enough fuel to win at Michigan
After Todd Gilliland blew a left-rear tire with 55 laps remaining, the stage was set for a 49-lap fuel-mileage race to the finish. Carson Hocevar was closing in on his first Cup Series win when a flat left-rear tire down the backstretch ended his hopes with 19 to go.
After a tight battle for the lead, Hamlin made the winning pass on Byron with four laps to go and pulled away to win by 1.099 seconds over Buescher after Byron ran out of fuel with two to go. The win is Hamlin's 57th of his career, passing Kyle Busch for the most wins at JGR. Hamlin joins Christopher Bell and Larson as three-time winners in 2025.
FireKeepers Casino 400 finishing order and results
FireKeepers Casino 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Denny Hamlin
51
2nd
Chris Buescher
45
3rd
Ty Gibbs
34
4th
Bubba Wallace
40
5th
Kyle Larson
36
6th
Ross Chastain
37
7th
Zane Smith
30
8th
Kyle Busch
31
9th
Ryan Preece
33
10th
Brad Keselowski
27
11th
Erik Jones
27
12th
Josh Berry
31
13th
Tyler Reddick
31
14th
Daniel Suarez
23
15th
Chase Elliott
22
16th
Christopher Bell
21
17th
AJ Allmendinger
20
18th
Shane van Gisbergen
19
19th
Austin Dillon
18
20th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
21st
Justin Haley
16
22nd
Joey Logano
15
23rd
Chase Briscoe
21
24th
Ty Dillon
15
25th
Riley Herbst
12
26th
Cody Ware
11
27th
Noah Gragson
10
28th
William Byron
29
29th
Carson Hocevar
17
30th
Michael McDowell
7
31st
Austin Cindric
15
32nd
Ryan Blaney
10
33rd
Todd Gilliland
4
34th
John Hunter Nemechek
3
35th
Cole Custer
2
36th
Alex Bowman
1
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15 for the running of the Viva Mexico 250 (3 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will be the first Cup Series points-paying race outside the United States in the modern era.