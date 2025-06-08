Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan? Finishing order and results

Denny Hamlin reached another milestone with fuel-mileage win.
ByColby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400, which saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin save enough fuel to get the win in the Irish Hills.

How the FireKeepers Casino 400 unfolded at Michigan International Speedway

Hamlin's JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, led the field to the green after claiming his third straight pole on Saturday. William Byron, who led a race-high 98 laps, got around Briscoe to get the lead on Lap 12. He remained in control for much of the first stage until Chris Buescher eventually got around him after running close behind for multiple laps. Buescher would go on to win Stage 1.

Moments after Chase Elliott made the pass for the lead to get around Nashville winner Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson spun to bring out the race's first caution for incident on Lap 60. Similar to the Nashville race one week ago, that was the first of multiple cautions in the second stage.

Lap 67 produced the biggest incident of the race when Austin Cindric and Cole Custer got together battling for 27th in Turn 2. As Custer tried to correct his Ford Mustang, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman were also collected, with Bowman taking a massive hit with the outside wall. He was evaluated and released from the infield medical center following the massive impact.

Following a red flag of 11:30 for the Lap 67 wreck, two more cautions slowed the race in Stage 2, notably for Blaney spinning at the exit of Turn 4 with 92 laps to go while running 12th. Byron got around Cindric in Turn 2 on the final lap of Stage 2 to get his seventh stage win of the season.

Denny Hamlin saves enough fuel to win at Michigan

After Todd Gilliland blew a left-rear tire with 55 laps remaining, the stage was set for a 49-lap fuel-mileage race to the finish. Carson Hocevar was closing in on his first Cup Series win when a flat left-rear tire down the backstretch ended his hopes with 19 to go.

After a tight battle for the lead, Hamlin made the winning pass on Byron with four laps to go and pulled away to win by 1.099 seconds over Buescher after Byron ran out of fuel with two to go. The win is Hamlin's 57th of his career, passing Kyle Busch for the most wins at JGR. Hamlin joins Christopher Bell and Larson as three-time winners in 2025.

FireKeepers Casino 400 finishing order and results

FireKeepers Casino 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Denny Hamlin

51

2nd

Chris Buescher

45

3rd

Ty Gibbs

34

4th

Bubba Wallace

40

5th

Kyle Larson

36

6th

Ross Chastain

37

7th

Zane Smith

30

8th

Kyle Busch

31

9th

Ryan Preece

33

10th

Brad Keselowski

27

11th

Erik Jones

27

12th

Josh Berry

31

13th

Tyler Reddick

31

14th

Daniel Suarez

23

15th

Chase Elliott

22

16th

Christopher Bell

21

17th

AJ Allmendinger

20

18th

Shane van Gisbergen

19

19th

Austin Dillon

18

20th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

21st

Justin Haley

16

22nd

Joey Logano

15

23rd

Chase Briscoe

21

24th

Ty Dillon

15

25th

Riley Herbst

12

26th

Cody Ware

11

27th

Noah Gragson

10

28th

William Byron

29

29th

Carson Hocevar

17

30th

Michael McDowell

7

31st

Austin Cindric

15

32nd

Ryan Blaney

10

33rd

Todd Gilliland

4

34th

John Hunter Nemechek

3

35th

Cole Custer

2

36th

Alex Bowman

1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15 for the running of the Viva Mexico 250 (3 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will be the first Cup Series points-paying race outside the United States in the modern era.

