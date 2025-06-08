NASCAR at Michigan payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Michigan International Speedway will be the 15th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season and the only stop of the season at the high-speed, two-mile oval.

With nine wins in the last 10 races at Michigan, the Fords enter with a lot of confidence, not to mention Ryan Blaney's triumph at Nashville one week ago. The one race the Fords failed to win during that stretch was last season's race, which saw Tyler Reddick go to Victory Lane in his Toyota. William Byron was second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, while Ty Gibbs drove his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a third-place finish.

What is the total purse for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

That is a sizeable increase from last year's Michigan race that featured a purse of $7,902,750. The total amount is the same as the Nashville race one week ago and similar to other events at tracks like Talladega, Texas and Kansas, which all had a purse just above $11,000,000.

While the Xfinity Series is off this week as it prepares for a trip south of the border to race at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 14, the purse for the Craftsman Truck Series remained consistent at $782,900 for its race on Saturday. That is the same as it was one week ago at Nashville for the tailgaters.

How much does the FireKeepers Casino 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 is not verified. Depending on a variety of factors, the winning driver can expect to get between eight and 10 percent of the total payout. This weekend, that could mean drivers will earn anywhere between $884,420 to $1,105,525.

According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end fund contributions and all charter payouts. The winner gets a good percentage of the purse while the rest of the money is divided up amongst the remaining drivers.

Considering the track in Brooklyn, Michigan is around 90 minutes from the Motor City of Detroit, a lot of bragging rights are on the line for drivers to deliver a win for their manufacturer. Not to mention, three drivers - Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski - are all from the state of Michigan, giving them even more incentive to get the increased monetary reward and punch their playoff ticket.