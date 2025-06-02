Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400, which saw Ryan Blaney put on a show for his first win of 2025.

How the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for the second week in a row. Once the race got underway, AJ Allmendinger served his stop-and-go penalty after his inspection penalty on Saturday. Briscoe led much of the opening stage, but could not hold off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin, who made the pass for the lead on Lap 83 and won the caution-free opening stage.

After failing to advance from his 15th-place starting spot in the first stage, Ryan Blaney stayed out around 30 laps later than the leaders, electing to pit on Lap 70. That allowed him to inherit the lead to begin Stage 2 after a two-tire call under the first caution. Unlike the opening stage, Stage 2 featured a lot of stoppages, first for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after contact from Carson Hocevar on Lap 106.

Shortly after the next restart, Alex Bowman got loose underneath Noah Gragson on Lap 114, sending both into the outside wall. The Lap 119 restart produced much of the same as Erik Jones got into Christopher Bell while the two were battling for fifth.

Moments later, Corey Heim came up into Brad Keselowski exiting Turn 4 and spun down the frontstretch on Lap 130. After some thrilling racing for the lead that featured a three-wide battle between Blaney, Hamlin and William Byron, Blaney got the lead on the inside on Lap 169 and pulled out the Stage 2 win in Music City.

The final caution for incident flew on Lap 194 when Ryan Preece spun and made slight contact with the outside wall in Turns 1 and 2. Blaney took advantage of a great restart with 102 laps to go and got around teammate Joey Logano for the top spot with one final scheduled pit stop remaining in the final 100 laps.

Ryan Blaney pulls away to first win of season

After extending his lead to nearly four seconds over Hamlin prior to green-flag stops in the final stage, Blaney had a good sequence when he hit pit road on Lap 248 and never looked back en route to his first win of the 2025 season, his first at Nashville and the 14th of his career. Blaney led a race-high 139 of the 300 laps and won by a comfortable 2.83 seconds over Hocevar, who equaled his career-best finish of second.

Bubba Wallace rallied from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 44 to finish sixth. Kyle Larson overcame a 28th-place starting position and a near-miss in the Lap 114 incident between Bowman and Gragson to finish eighth.

Cracker Barrel 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Ryan Blaney 54 2nd Carson Hocevar 39 3rd Denny Hamlin 53 4th Joey Logano 42 5th William Byron 48 6th Bubba Wallace 31 7th Erik Jones 36 8th Kyle Larson 29 9th Tyler Reddick 37 10th Christopher Bell 34 11th Ross Chastain 27 12th Kyle Busch 25 13th Zane Smith 27 14th Chris Buescher 23 15th Chase Elliott 27 16th Daniel Suarez 21 17th Chase Briscoe 28 18th Austin Cindric 24 19th Cole Custer 18 20th AJ Allmendinger 17 21st Michael McDowell 19 22nd Todd Gilliland 15 23rd Brad Keselowski 14 24th Riley Herbst 13 25th Shane van Gisbergen 12 26th Ty Dillon 11 27th John Hunter Nemechek 10 28th Ryan Preece 9 29th Austin Dillon 8 30th Josh Berry 9 31st Ty Gibbs 6 32nd Justin Haley 5 33rd Cody Ware 4 34th JJ Yeley 0 35th Chad Finchum 2 36th Alex Bowman 1 37th Corey Heim 0 38th Noah Gragson 1 39th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8 for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.