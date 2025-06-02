Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400, which saw Ryan Blaney put on a show for his first win of 2025.
How the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for the second week in a row. Once the race got underway, AJ Allmendinger served his stop-and-go penalty after his inspection penalty on Saturday. Briscoe led much of the opening stage, but could not hold off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin, who made the pass for the lead on Lap 83 and won the caution-free opening stage.
After failing to advance from his 15th-place starting spot in the first stage, Ryan Blaney stayed out around 30 laps later than the leaders, electing to pit on Lap 70. That allowed him to inherit the lead to begin Stage 2 after a two-tire call under the first caution. Unlike the opening stage, Stage 2 featured a lot of stoppages, first for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after contact from Carson Hocevar on Lap 106.
Shortly after the next restart, Alex Bowman got loose underneath Noah Gragson on Lap 114, sending both into the outside wall. The Lap 119 restart produced much of the same as Erik Jones got into Christopher Bell while the two were battling for fifth.
Moments later, Corey Heim came up into Brad Keselowski exiting Turn 4 and spun down the frontstretch on Lap 130. After some thrilling racing for the lead that featured a three-wide battle between Blaney, Hamlin and William Byron, Blaney got the lead on the inside on Lap 169 and pulled out the Stage 2 win in Music City.
The final caution for incident flew on Lap 194 when Ryan Preece spun and made slight contact with the outside wall in Turns 1 and 2. Blaney took advantage of a great restart with 102 laps to go and got around teammate Joey Logano for the top spot with one final scheduled pit stop remaining in the final 100 laps.
Ryan Blaney pulls away to first win of season
After extending his lead to nearly four seconds over Hamlin prior to green-flag stops in the final stage, Blaney had a good sequence when he hit pit road on Lap 248 and never looked back en route to his first win of the 2025 season, his first at Nashville and the 14th of his career. Blaney led a race-high 139 of the 300 laps and won by a comfortable 2.83 seconds over Hocevar, who equaled his career-best finish of second.
Bubba Wallace rallied from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 44 to finish sixth. Kyle Larson overcame a 28th-place starting position and a near-miss in the Lap 114 incident between Bowman and Gragson to finish eighth.
Cracker Barrel 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Ryan Blaney
54
2nd
Carson Hocevar
39
3rd
Denny Hamlin
53
4th
Joey Logano
42
5th
William Byron
48
6th
Bubba Wallace
31
7th
Erik Jones
36
8th
Kyle Larson
29
9th
Tyler Reddick
37
10th
Christopher Bell
34
11th
Ross Chastain
27
12th
Kyle Busch
25
13th
Zane Smith
27
14th
Chris Buescher
23
15th
Chase Elliott
27
16th
Daniel Suarez
21
17th
Chase Briscoe
28
18th
Austin Cindric
24
19th
Cole Custer
18
20th
AJ Allmendinger
17
21st
Michael McDowell
19
22nd
Todd Gilliland
15
23rd
Brad Keselowski
14
24th
Riley Herbst
13
25th
Shane van Gisbergen
12
26th
Ty Dillon
11
27th
John Hunter Nemechek
10
28th
Ryan Preece
9
29th
Austin Dillon
8
30th
Josh Berry
9
31st
Ty Gibbs
6
32nd
Justin Haley
5
33rd
Cody Ware
4
34th
JJ Yeley
0
35th
Chad Finchum
2
36th
Alex Bowman
1
37th
Corey Heim
0
38th
Noah Gragson
1
39th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
1
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8 for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.