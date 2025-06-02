Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

Ryan Blaney put on masterclass to win in Music City.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400, which saw Ryan Blaney put on a show for his first win of 2025.

How the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for the second week in a row. Once the race got underway, AJ Allmendinger served his stop-and-go penalty after his inspection penalty on Saturday. Briscoe led much of the opening stage, but could not hold off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin, who made the pass for the lead on Lap 83 and won the caution-free opening stage.

After failing to advance from his 15th-place starting spot in the first stage, Ryan Blaney stayed out around 30 laps later than the leaders, electing to pit on Lap 70. That allowed him to inherit the lead to begin Stage 2 after a two-tire call under the first caution. Unlike the opening stage, Stage 2 featured a lot of stoppages, first for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after contact from Carson Hocevar on Lap 106.

Shortly after the next restart, Alex Bowman got loose underneath Noah Gragson on Lap 114, sending both into the outside wall. The Lap 119 restart produced much of the same as Erik Jones got into Christopher Bell while the two were battling for fifth.

Moments later, Corey Heim came up into Brad Keselowski exiting Turn 4 and spun down the frontstretch on Lap 130. After some thrilling racing for the lead that featured a three-wide battle between Blaney, Hamlin and William Byron, Blaney got the lead on the inside on Lap 169 and pulled out the Stage 2 win in Music City.

The final caution for incident flew on Lap 194 when Ryan Preece spun and made slight contact with the outside wall in Turns 1 and 2. Blaney took advantage of a great restart with 102 laps to go and got around teammate Joey Logano for the top spot with one final scheduled pit stop remaining in the final 100 laps.

Ryan Blaney pulls away to first win of season

After extending his lead to nearly four seconds over Hamlin prior to green-flag stops in the final stage, Blaney had a good sequence when he hit pit road on Lap 248 and never looked back en route to his first win of the 2025 season, his first at Nashville and the 14th of his career. Blaney led a race-high 139 of the 300 laps and won by a comfortable 2.83 seconds over Hocevar, who equaled his career-best finish of second.

Bubba Wallace rallied from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 44 to finish sixth. Kyle Larson overcame a 28th-place starting position and a near-miss in the Lap 114 incident between Bowman and Gragson to finish eighth.

Cracker Barrel 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Ryan Blaney

54

2nd

Carson Hocevar

39

3rd

Denny Hamlin

53

4th

Joey Logano

42

5th

William Byron

48

6th

Bubba Wallace

31

7th

Erik Jones

36

8th

Kyle Larson

29

9th

Tyler Reddick

37

10th

Christopher Bell

34

11th

Ross Chastain

27

12th

Kyle Busch

25

13th

Zane Smith

27

14th

Chris Buescher

23

15th

Chase Elliott

27

16th

Daniel Suarez

21

17th

Chase Briscoe

28

18th

Austin Cindric

24

19th

Cole Custer

18

20th

AJ Allmendinger

17

21st

Michael McDowell

19

22nd

Todd Gilliland

15

23rd

Brad Keselowski

14

24th

Riley Herbst

13

25th

Shane van Gisbergen

12

26th

Ty Dillon

11

27th

John Hunter Nemechek

10

28th

Ryan Preece

9

29th

Austin Dillon

8

30th

Josh Berry

9

31st

Ty Gibbs

6

32nd

Justin Haley

5

33rd

Cody Ware

4

34th

JJ Yeley

0

35th

Chad Finchum

2

36th

Alex Bowman

1

37th

Corey Heim

0

38th

Noah Gragson

1

39th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8 for the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.

