NASCAR at Nashville payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 (7 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will be the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway and it comes with a much larger purse than years prior.

One year removed from a record five overtimes, the Cup Series field will battle for a purse similar to most tracks this season, but the highest it has seen in Music City. Joey Logano won that race, which was one of the more thrilling of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Zane Smith finished second, while Tyler Reddick finished third. If this season's race is anything like last year's, we're in for a long night.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

That is a big jump from previous Nashville races. The purse for last year's race stood at $8,915,372, which was up from $8,516,134 in 2023 and $8,065,125 in 2022.

While the total purse is down from the $13,651,450 at the Coca-Cola 600, that should be expected considering that was a crown jewel race. Still, that is a large purse and on par with payouts from Kansas, Texas and Talladega, which were the three points-paying races prior to the Coca-Cola 600.

The purse increase was also evident for the Xfinity Series race on Saturday night, which saw an increase from $1,420,381 in 2024 to $1,651,939 this season. It was the opposite for the Truck Series race on Friday night, which featured a reduced purse of $782,900, down from $897,631 in 2024 and $940,852 in 2023.

How much does the Cracker Barrel 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the Cracker Barrel 400 is not verified. Depending on a variety of factors, the winning driver can expect to get between eight and 10 percent of the total payout. This weekend, that could mean between $884,420 to $1,105,525.

The total purse combines all prize allocations, including payouts for finishing positions, contingency awards and bonuses for historical performance, While the rest of the purse is divided up amongst the other drivers in the field, a good chunk of the total amount goes to the winner.

The monetary reward is the primary focus, but the winning driver will also receive a custom guitar for claiming victory in the Music City, putting even more on the line in the 14th race of the season.