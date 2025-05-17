Who won the 150th Preakness Stakes? Full finishing order and results

Saturday, May 17, was the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. Every year, the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. serves as the official second leg of the Triple Crown. For the seventh consecutive year, there won't be a Triple Crown winner, due to Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, bowing out of the Preakness. While Sovereignty is out for this race, the horse will compete in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 7.

There are nine horses that will compete in the race, including Journalism, who was the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby.

So, who won the 150th Preakness Stakes?

Who won the 2025 Preakness Stakes? Full finishing order

Journalism pulled off a stunning victory at the Preakness. Journalism was trapped at the No. 6 spot early in the race, but was able to break through a jam with Goal Oriented at the final stretch, and was able to cruise ahead of underdog Gosger for the victory.

Journalism finished the race at 1:55.47.

Below is the full finishing order of the 150th Preakness Stakes.

Place Horse 1 Journalism 2 Gosger 3 Sandman 4 Goal Oriented 5 Heart of Honor 6 River Thames 7 Pay Billy 8 American Promise 9 Clever Again

Goal Oriented, who battled with Journalism in the final stretch, was unable to finish in the top thee. Instead, Goal Oriented finished in fourth place behind Sandman.

Who was favored to win the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

Journalism was the favorite to win the 2025 Preakness Stakes, entering the race with 6-5 odds.

This wasn't necessarily a shock, considering Journalism was also the betting favorite to win the 150th Kentucky Derby. However, Journalism fell short in that race, finishing in second place to Sovereignty.

There was some uncertainty about Journalism before the race, as it was acting a bit restless. But Journalism was able to calm down and eventually win the Preakness.