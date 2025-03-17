Why Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski will win the 2025 Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given out annually in the NHL to the "defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) selects a winner at the end of the regular season.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is certainly at the top of my Norris Trophy candidate list (truthfully for the majority of the season), and from what I am reading, he is one of the front runners with the PHWA as well. Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes has been the leader in the Norris race for many; that was until the injury bug bit, and he's been in and out of the Canucks lineup. It is hard to argue for a repeat Norris win for Hughes, as other standouts on defense have been continuing to make strides at their position.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is a strong candidate as well; cruising at the top of the NHL standings for defensemen in points (78), goals (25), and assists (53); could we see him hit 100 points? The Avalanche are sitting in third place in the Central, not comfortably though. A tight playoff race has presented itself in the West, and with a plus-25 you can say Makar has been incredibly instrumental to the success so far of this team. He won the award back in 2022 and should be a top finalist here again in 2025.

Despite Makar's numbers, Werenski is getting my vote. The Blue Jackets are desperately trying to secure a berth to the playoffs and at this moment they're on the outside looking in. The race is so tight in the East as Wild Card spots one through seven are separated by nine points. Columbus is two spots (and two points) on the outside looking in, where the team has been since last making the race to the Cup in 2020.

Why Zach Werenski should win the Norris Trophy this season

A big reason the Blue Jackets are even still in the mix right now is because of Werenski. He is in second in the league in points (69) and set a new Blue Jackets record after 55 games this season for the most points by a defender in a season (59), and he is still going. He also passed Rick Nash earlier this month for most assists by in Blue Jackets history (260) and once again, he is still going.

He played for the USA in the NHL's Four Nations Face Off last month where he had a plus/minus ration of +3 and led all scorers in the tournament with six points. He then went straight into the Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium against the Detroit Red Wings where he had two assists, helping to secure a 5-3 win in their first-ever outdoor game.

Werenski's almost 27 minutes in ice time leads the league, with the aforementioned Makar sliding in second here with 25:37.

He is in his prime in this career year; at just 27 years old, he has of lot of hockey left in the tank. He is hitting his offensive stride, a plus-10 definitely supports this claim, in addition to the career numbers he's accumulating all around the ice this year. And we're not done yet.

Werenski not only contributes offensively, of course, he is a defender first and foremost. He sees the rink entirely and is able to start the attack all the way from the Blue Jackets' zone. I wouldn't want to be one-on-one against him. His defensive skills are next level.

Who's ready to bet on him winning the Norris?! I'm in!