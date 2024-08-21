Which defenseman could potentially hit 100 points through the 2024-25 NHL season?
By Jackie Daly
The end of August means that NHL action is right around the corner! Collective sigh of relief, we're in the home stretch!
Tampa Bay Lighting winger Nikita Kucherov won the Art Ross Trophy last season as the player who led the league in points at the end of the season. Kuch reached a massive 144 points, he was the backbone of the Lightning's offense with 100 helpers alone!
But what about the defenders? No player defending the blueline hit close to 144 points last season, but we did see two hit the 90-point mark — Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes reached 92 and Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar topped out at 90. We recently saw Erik Karlsson reach 101 points back in 2022-23 when he was with the San Jose Sharks, so will there be a 100-point defender this coming NHL season?
Clearly only time will tell, but I think the following players have the greatest chance to reaching the feat.
1. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes came into the league back in 2018 after being selected seventh overall in the 2018 NHL Entry draft. He comes from a hockey family as the oldest of the three Hughes brothers playing in the NHL (Jack and Luke are both with the New Jersey Devils). The Canucks captain won the 2024 Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman, boasting a career-high 92 points (and a career-high 17 goals) in 82 games. If you look at his play over the last few seasons, he has continued to find the score sheet more times than the season prior. As a young defender, the sky is the limit — he is only 24 years old.
Hughes had a whopping plus-38 through the 2023-24 campaign; his presence matters when his team scores. He is an All-Star component to this line-up and I wouldn't be surprised if he was able to break the 100-point mark next season.
2. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
The second skater to crest the 90-point mark last year was Cale Makar, which was a career-high for him in the points department.
The 25-year-old made an immediate impact when he joined the Avalanche fresh off winning the top collegiate hockey award, the Hobey Baker, back in 2019. Since then he's won three NHL awards, including the aforementioned Norris Trophy, and became a Stanley Cup champ with the Avs back in 2022. Makar has never finished a season with a +/- in the negative and he's increased his assist and points totals every season he's been an active skater in the league.
Only being off by 10 points from reaching 100, I think this next season he could do it. He has yet to have a season where he has played every single game though, so perhaps if he does this coming season, that will help him achieve this feat.
Plus, he just got married this summer, you never know if there will be a post-wedding bliss boost in his scoring!
3. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers
Hear me out, as I know this pick may rattle some hockey brains. As the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft for the Edmonton Oilers, Bouchard had the best season of his career last year, capped off by a deep run into the Stanley Cup Finals, unfortunately ending in heartbreak for the blue and orange. That aside, Bouchard's 82 points in 2023-24 more than doubled his points total from the previous season; he amassed 40 points in 2022-23. He didn't slow down come postseason either —in their playoff run of 25 games he racked up 32 points.
Bouchard is a big (6-foot-3), strong defender who is making a name for himself on this Oilers team. He averaged 23:00 TOI last season, which was also a career-high. His on-ice presence is becoming increasingly more important as time goes on, and I can see him having an even bigger role next season. It wouldn't surprise me to see him hit 100 points!
4. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
As the oldest defenseman on this list at the age of 34, Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi is a five-time NHL All-Star and Norris Trophy winner.
Back in 2021-22, Josi had a career-best scoring year hitting a high in goals (23) and points (96). He repeated his goals total last year, but fell short in points, reaching 85 on the season.
His offensive production has been eye-catching since his junior hockey playing days in the Swiss League and at the IIHF World Juniors in 2009. Josi is in sole possession of most goals scored by a defenseman in Predators history with 181. He was a Norris Trophy finalist again just last season, and I know he has more where that came from. The Predators just revamped their roster during free agency this summer, which will add much more depth to their lineup. More weapons up front means a greater likelihood of more scoring opportunities.
Don't be surprised if Josi can finally break that 100-point mark next season.