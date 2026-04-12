Why does Cameron Young have an MLB logo on his shirt collar?

Cameron Young has become of the quietly bigger stars on the PGA Tour, and has recently started to put that on display in the biggest stage. He got his first career win on tour in 2025, and has now put himself in contention in two of the last three major championships, finishing T4 at the US Open and then holding the co-lead entering the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament. But some fans get focused on the details, like the MLB patch that adorns the collar of Young's shirts.

You'll see the logo on the right-side collar for Young at the Masters and every tournament. Of course, he doesn't play baseball, and that's not something you see among the Titleist, Taylormade, Nike, and insurance company logos throughout the rest of golf. And it has fans wondering why the MLB logo is on Young's shirts.

Why Cameron Young has an MLB logo on his shirt

Cameron Young at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Cameron Young is sponsored by MLB, which is why he has the Major League Baseball logo on his collar. But the story of how he ended up being sponsored and wearing the MLB patch is actually far more interesting, and it goes to Young's familial ties.

Young's dad is famously the pro at Sleepy Hollow Country Club, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is a member there, thus putting Young and Manfred in the same circle. But that relationship sparked a dinner conversation shortly after Young shed his amateur status to turn professional, in which Manfred asked if Young would wear the MLB logo. And thus, the partnership was born, as Young recounted in an interview with No Laying Up.

As for the perks of having the MLB logo represented there, there are reportedly some perks of free tickets to baseball games. However, Young admitted in the same interview that he's not yet taken advantage of that, though it does appear that's something offered to him by way of the partnership.

Young isn't the only or first golfer to wear the MLB patch

MLB actually first started dipping its toes into sponsoring professional golfers well before Young. The idea came about in 2013 when Shawn Stefani, who has nowhere near the pedigree or notoriety that we see with Young, worked out a deal to wear the MLB patch. In exchange, the massive Houston Astros fan was able to get free tickets to games as part of their deal.

In addition to Stefani and Young, though, the likes of Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnnati, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Spencer Levin, and others have also sported the MLB logo on their apparel on the PGA Tour. It's not the most popular sponsor, but it's definitely one of the most unique.

But perhaps the coolest sponsor with MLB ties is longtime veteran Chez Reavie. He actually has the Arizona Diamondbacks logo on his apparel, and is sponsored by the team. The Phoenix resident is a proud fan of the D-Backs, and worked out a deal with the organization to be sponsored by them, which just seems like a mutally beneficially partnership in the end, and a cool one at that.