Why is Jaxson Dart no longer attending the NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is mere days away, with the spotlight on Green Bay, WI. As is the case every year, the focus on the class will be on the quarterbacks. The 2025 class is not viewed as positively as last year's, but that won't stop quarterback-needy teams from picking who they hope can start at the position for the foreseeable future.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is one of the top quarterback prospects in the class, as he put up solid numbers with the team and showed off his toughness. There has been plenty of buzz surrounding Dart, including which teams are interested in him and even him being ranked QB2 ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Dart was actually invited to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, and he accepted it. But recently, it's been revealed that Dart will no longer attend.

Jaxson Dart won't attend 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Dart won't attend the NFL Draft, but an ESPN report says that no reason was given as to why he made that decision.

Dart isn't the only top prospect not attending, as Sanders isn't expected to attend either.

There is no firm idea as to where Dart could get drafted this week. Dart's draft stock has fluctuated, with a peak reaching at some point in the first round. However, there is recent buzz that Dart could very well be picked early in the second round.

All it takes is for one team to like Dart enough to select him, regardless of when it is. Some teams that are reportedly fans of Dart are the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. The Saints are "hot and heavy" on Dart, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. As for the Giants, SNY's Connor Hughes reports that head coach Brian Daboll is "high" on Dart as a quarterback.

It will be interesting to see where Dart land in the NFL and when he gets picked. But as of this writing, don't expect Dart to step up on the stage in Green Bay to collect his new jersey and shake the hand of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.