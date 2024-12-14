Why Isaac Paredes might be an even better addition for the Astros than you think
By Jacob Mountz
The Kyle Tucker drama was short-lived as rumors had only surfaced in the days prior. However, the package the Houston Astros landed from the Chicago Cubs was something all Houston fans can celebrate.
The Astros received 1B/2B/3B Isaac Paredes, 3B Cam Smith (formerly Cubs No. 7 prospect), and RHP Hayden Wesneski as their Tucker package. This was an exceptional haul for a player with only one year left on his contract which should emphasize how important the addition of Tucker is to the Cubs. But while the package they received will do much to boost Houston’s roster, there is one name in particular that stands out.
Isaac Paredes had the makings of a slugger with the Rays. In 2023, Paredes hit 31 home runs with a .250 average. In 2024, he started off on a similar trajectory, hitting 16 home runs with a .245 average in 363 at-bats. However, after being traded to the Cubs, Paredes’ performance suffered, hitting only three home runs to a .223 average in 179 at-bats.
It’s fair to say the Paredes deal didn’t work out well for the Cubs. But with Tucker coming to Wrigleyville, it isn’t all bad. The question now is, can Paredes recover his form with the Astros? Paredes has three years left on his contract. This is ample time to figure it out, but adjusting at the plate may not be necessary. Let’s explore why.
Isaac Paredes has monster potential at Minute Maid Park
In a tweet from YankeeWrld, we can see exactly what Paredes would have produced at Minute Maid Park in 2024:
Paredes finished the 2024 season with 19 home runs. However, at Minute Maid, Paredes would have eclipsed 30 home runs yet again. Several flyouts, doubles, even a couple singles and his one triple would have been considered homers in Houston. Not to mention, many other flyouts would have likely resulted in doubles off the wall.
This was no bet on a bounce-back candidate. This was a strategic and calculated move by Houston for a hitter that can produce at high levels in their home ballpark. Chances are, this trade will pay off huge for the Astros who will seek to regain their postseason momentum after failing to win a single postseason game last season resulting in their early elimination at the Wild Card round.