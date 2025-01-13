Why Luka and Kyrie's injuries might have a pretty huge silver lining for Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks were dealt a significant blow when both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were sidelined with multi-game injuries, leaving a massive void in their offense.
Questions swirled around how the team would adapt: Could Klay Thompson turn back the clock and become a consistent scoring option? What would the new starting lineup look like? Who would step up as the unsung hero? The answer to many of these questions has come in the form of an unexpected contributor: Jaden Hardy.
The 6-foot-3 guard has been on an offensive surge, scoring 15 or more points in four of the Mavericks’ last five games while shooting over 50 percent from the field.
Since December 28, 2024, Hardy has led the league in 3-point percentage, emerging as a reliable scoring option just when the Mavericks needed it. Despite head coach Jason Kidd favoring Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, Hardy’s recent stretch represents the best basketball of his young career.
In his third season with the Mavericks, Hardy has consistently proven to be a dependable backup guard. With career averages of 7.9 points in 14.4 minutes per game, his opportunities to shine have been limited by the team’s crowded backcourt. However, Doncic’s indefinite absence has opened the door for Hardy to make his case for an expanded role.
One of Hardy’s standout performances came against the Atlanta Hawks, where he stepped into the starting lineup for an injured Doncic. Playing 32 minutes, he scored 23 points and recorded three steals on 44.4 percent shooting, helping the Mavericks spark a seven-game win streak. As Dallas prepares for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Hardy will look to continue his hot streak and solidify his value as a key contributor.
Kyrie Irving Nearing a Return
There’s also positive news for the Mavericks as Kyrie Irving inches closer to a return. According to NBA insider Jared Greenberg’s Instagram story, “Kyrie Irving was listed as a full participant in today’s practice and has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Denver on TNT.”
Irving has missed the last five games due to a lumbar back sprain, which created the opportunity for Hardy to shine in his absence. Even with Irving’s potential return to the starting lineup, Hardy’s recent performances warrant continued playing time, giving Jason Kidd more reasons to trust the 22-year-old in meaningful minutes.
The Mavericks are 3-7 in their last 10 games and currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With a highly anticipated matchup against the Denver Nuggets on the horizon, Dallas will need contributions from every corner of the roster to compensate for recent struggles. As the team strives to find its footing, Hardy’s breakout may be the spark they need to navigate this challenging stretch.