Why purple might be the safe choice for Gatorade shower prop bets
By Quinn Everts
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row. Andy Reid has gotten two purple Gatorade showers in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win a third straight Super Bowl, and yet... purple is not currently the favorite for the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach in Super Bowl 59.
What gives? For the record, this is not betting advice. I will not personally be betting on the color of the Gatorade bath and I have no inside sources at Gatorade. All of my inside sources are at Powerade, which really sucks. But if you believe that the Chiefs will beat the Eagles on Sunday, it would make sense for them to run back the same color of Gatorade they used in their last two Super Bowl victories.
Super Bowl (Winner)
Gatorade color
58 (Chiefs)
Purple
57 (Chiefs)
Purple
56 (Rams)
Blue
55 (Bucs)
Blue
54 (Chiefs)
Orange
Right now, a few hours before kickoff, Yellow/Lime Gatorade is the odds-on favorite at around -165 depending on your sportsbook. Purple is second, usually hanging anywhere from +275 to +300.
Do the books know something we don't? Probably. They usually seem to. But Kansas City's continuity is part of why they're so great; wouldn't it make sense for them to stay consistent in Gatorade color as well?
FOX gives a potentially important nugget about purple Gatorade
"Teams wearing light colored jerseys, they want to look good for the pictures, and purple Gatorade doesn't stain," said Chris Fallica, also known as "Bear Bets."
Is it true that purple Gatorade doesn't stain? How is that possible? In my brain — which is small, for the record — I would think that purple Gatorade stains the most, but who am I to question the legitimacy of Bear Bets, a person I have known exists for approximately 45 seconds?
Once again — if you think Kansas City is going to win, there might be value on purple as your Gatorade color pick.