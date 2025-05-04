Why the Russell Westbrook Experience could be key for Denver Nuggets playoff run

Russell Westbrook perfectly summarized the Russell Westbrook Experience after the Denver Nuggets upended the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“My ability to be able to be a force of nature on the floor is what I pride myself on, so whatever that looks like,” Westbrook said after the game. “It may be a turnover; it may be a missed shot. But it may be a steal, it may be a dunk, but it may be a missed three; maybe a made three.

It’s going to be all of that; it’s going to be everything. So take it for how it comes.”

That truly is the Russell Westbrook Experience, which is why if you’re the Nuggets, you take the turnovers and missed shots if it means you get a steal or forced turnover out of Westbrook. He’s the heartbeat of this team. He’s the player that can ignite a run. He’s also the player that could make a bone-headed, costly move.

Like he said, you have to take it all. That’s why he’s not the player he used to be, but why he’s a critical piece in Denver’s hopes for a playoff run. He’s the type of player a coach would beg to have for one trait most players lack.

The Russell Westbrook Experience is a roller coaster, but one every coach would love to have

The one thing you can’t deny about Westbrook is his heart. It’s the one trait a lot of players lack. Nobody will put it all on the line like Westbrook; his dedication is nearly unmatched. Everyone wants to hit the big shot or take the big 3-pointer.

Westbrook just wants to make the play. It doesn’t have to be the big shot, but it could be a steal or fastbreak dunk that ignites the crowd's energy. Or maybe it’s the defensive effort that forces a turnover and gets the team back the ball.

Sure that comes with the bad. But it’s worth it when you look at how important Westbrook’s role is with Denver. What makes him such an asset too is that he embraces his role. He’s not trying to do more than what he can.

Westbrook just wants to impact the game one way or the other. To some players, that’s having the ball in their hands for the last second. For Westbrook, that’s making the big play, regardless of whether it’s the last shot or the steal that set up the game-winning possession.

That’s all part of the Russell Westbrook Experience. It’s frustrating, yet equally rewarding.